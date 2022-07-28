Sexy photos and video: Esha Gupta shows off curves in black gown

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actor Esha Gupta looked hot in a black backless gown that she wore for a photoshoot recently. Pictures of the actor from the shoot are so drool-worthy that they have been setting the internet on fire.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Aashram girl Esha Gupta is a major head turner when it comes to fashion and showing off some skin. With her bold scenes in Aashram 3 which starred actor Bobby Deol in the lead, Esha has proven to be one of the boldest and hottest actors in the Hindi film industry. Her Instagram handle only adds to prove that the actor has been out there to set the internet ablaze. On Thursday, Esha shared a video on her Instagram story wherein she is seen in a sultry black satin gown; check out pictures of the actor from the video.

    Check out the video here.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    The pictures are from a photoshoot that Esha Gupta recently did. For the shoot, Esha wore a sultry black gown that fit perfectly on each of her curves.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    The backless black gown came with a halter neck and a tail. Net fabric with handwork on it was used to design the back of the gown.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    For this look, Esha Gupta tied her hair in a sleek and stylish long braid. She accessorised her look with big pearl studs.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Esha Gupta struck some sexy poses for the camera during the shoot. Meanwhile, the actress was recently out for a vacation with her boyfriend. She has been in the news not only for Aashram 3 but also for her personal life and scintillating posts that she often shares on social media.

