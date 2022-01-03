  • Facebook
    Bikini moments of Disha Patani you must not miss; check out actress' 7 hottest pictures

    First Published Jan 3, 2022, 9:01 PM IST
    Disha Patani's latest bikini pictures from her Maldives vacay will make you go green in envy. Check out her sexy bikini photos.

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani welcomed 2022 in a bikini at the beach of Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff.

    The actress shared some breathtaking pictures where she was seen posing like a mermaid by submerging herself in seawater.

    Disha Patani shared a stunning sunset and multiple scenery pictures from the island nation, and some photos made us envy and wanted us to pack our bags to go on a beach vacation.
     

    In one of the pictures, Disha Patani donned a gorgeous strapless pink bikini. Her skin glowed brightly under the Maldivian sunshine.
     

    The beach and water are great places to unleash your wild side and Disha knows how to look perfect. “To more beautiful sunset happy new year everyone hope this year brings new opportunities to laugh and love more,” the actress captioned her post.
     

    Disha wears a gold-toned necklace with a cross pendant, gold rings and sunglasses because what's a beach vacation without one?
     

    Disha regularly treats her 48.2 million-plus Instagram followers with videos and photos of her stunning lifestyle and vacations. 
     

    Disha Patani had recently completed shooting for her upcoming film ‘Yodha’ opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra on the work front. 
     

    Disha also has Ek Villian Returns in her kitty featuring Bollywood stars like Tara Sutaria, Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘KTina’.Also Read: Here's what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures

     

    Disha Patani recently got trolled for her airport look, where she was seen in a blue sports bra and ripped denim, flaunting her hot-perfect abs and well-toned body. Disha was also seen carrying an expensive sling bag by Louis Vuitton. Also Read: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation

