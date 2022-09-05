Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Who is Inaya Sultana? Why her dance video with Ram Gopal Varma has gone viral? WATCH

The 15th contestant of Season 6 of Bigg Boss Telugu, Inyana Sultan, enters the house. She stunned everyone with her dashing entrance, dancing to Samantha's song Ooo Antava.

Inaya Sultana has entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house after making waves for her contentious dance with director Ram Gopal Varma. Varma faced criticism for what some considered "inappropriate" dance techniques. She made the internet go viral in August 2021 when she danced at her birthday celebration with Ram Gopal Varma.



In the video, Ram Gopal Varma and Inaya Sultana dance to the song Rangeela. He has, however, made light of the situation by joking that it is not him in the video. (WATCH HERE)



The director tweeted a link to the video, "I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the girl in red is not Inaya Sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN."

After tweeting a photo from her birthday party with Varma in it, Sultana came under fire for supporting such behaviour. She wrote, "This is the best and most unbelievable moment of my life love forever."



Inaya further disclosed that her mother had phoned her after the video became viral to voice her displeasure with it and to let her know that the whole family was outraged.



The 15th competitor of Season 6 of Bigg Boss Telugu, Inyana Sultan, enters the house. She stunned everyone with her dashing entrance, dancing to Samantha's song Ooo Antava.

