    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Contestants list to premiere date, time; all you need to know about Nagarjuna's show

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    There will be a diverse group of contestants on the new season of the reality series Bigg Boss Telugu 6, which Nagarjuna hosts. Read on to learn more.

    Image: Still from the promo

    Today, September 4, Bigg Boss Telugu's highly anticipated sixth season premieres. For the fourth year running, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be hosting, and fans can't wait to see what's in store. 
     

    Image: Still from the promo

    The producers have released a few promotions that are equally as intriguing. BB Telugu 6 promises a fun-filled evening, from Nagarjuna's upbeat performance to his open banter with the new season's participants.
     

    Image: Still from the promo

    There will be a diverse group of candidates for the upcoming season of the reality programme hosted by Nagarjuna, including celebrities, regular people, and social media influencers. With only a few hours away from the great debut, here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere date, time and where you can watch it.
     

    Image: Still from the promo

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere launch date and time 
    This evening, September 4, 2022, the reality programme will premiere on the Star Maa channel. From 6 PM on, the big debut episode will air. The regularly scheduled episodes will air Monday through Friday at 10 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. Note it on your calendar since there will be more entertainment, drama, and fun this season.

    Image: Still from the promo

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6 OTT 
    Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is available as a live stream on Disney+ Hotstar around the clock. After five extremely successful seasons, the producers plan to give the audience something greater and unprecedented.

    Image: Still from the promo

    Probable list of contestants 
    LV Revanth (Playback Singer)
    Srihan (Actor and social media influencer)
    Baladitya (Actor)
    TV couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni
    Abhinaya Shree (daughter of yesteryear heroine Anuradha) 
     Tanmay of Jabardasth fame
    Chalaki  Chanti (Comedian)
    Aarohi Rao (Anchor TV9)
    Neha Chowdary (VJ/Sports representer)
    Adi Reddy (YouTuber)
    RJ Surya (Radio Jockey)
    Sri Satya (Actress)
    Sudeepa Pinky (Actress)
    Geetu Royal (Bigg Boss reviewer)
    Vasanthi Krishnan (Actress)

