Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Contestants list to premiere date, time; all you need to know about Nagarjuna's show

There will be a diverse group of contestants on the new season of the reality series Bigg Boss Telugu 6, which Nagarjuna hosts. Read on to learn more.

Image: Still from the promo

Today, September 4, Bigg Boss Telugu's highly anticipated sixth season premieres. For the fourth year running, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be hosting, and fans can't wait to see what's in store.



The producers have released a few promotions that are equally as intriguing. BB Telugu 6 promises a fun-filled evening, from Nagarjuna's upbeat performance to his open banter with the new season's participants.



There will be a diverse group of candidates for the upcoming season of the reality programme hosted by Nagarjuna, including celebrities, regular people, and social media influencers. With only a few hours away from the great debut, here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere date, time and where you can watch it.



Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere launch date and time

This evening, September 4, 2022, the reality programme will premiere on the Star Maa channel. From 6 PM on, the big debut episode will air. The regularly scheduled episodes will air Monday through Friday at 10 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. Note it on your calendar since there will be more entertainment, drama, and fun this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 OTT

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is available as a live stream on Disney+ Hotstar around the clock. After five extremely successful seasons, the producers plan to give the audience something greater and unprecedented.

