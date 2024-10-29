Bigg Boss 18: Did you know THIS contestant will feature in Singham Again

Bigg Boss 18 continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling mix of drama and intense rivalries. The latest episodes have left viewers on the edge of their seats, showcasing fierce confrontations and unexpected alliances among the contestants. Recently, the excitement reached new heights when Bollywood heavyweights Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss house to promote their highly anticipated film, Singham Again.

During their visit, Rohit Shetty made a sensational announcement: Salman Khan will be reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey in the film, joining forces with other beloved characters from the Cop Universe. Fans are eagerly anticipating this thrilling crossover, where Chulbul Pandey will unite with Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh's Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), and Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi. This star-studded ensemble promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.

 

In a surprising twist, Rohit Shetty revealed that a contestant from Bigg Boss 18 will also have a cameo in Singham Again. Viewers are buzzing with curiosity about who this contestant could be. Adding to the excitement, actress Sara Arfeen Khan, known for her previous role in Sooryavanshi, will also appear in the film. A source disclosed that Sara completed her filming before entering the Bigg Boss house, setting the stage for her dual presence in both reality TV and Bollywood.

 

The trailer for Singham Again, released on October 7, has already made waves, being touted as the longest trailer in Indian cinema history. With its release set for November 1, 2024, just in time for the Diwali celebrations, fans can look forward to an action-packed festive season filled with drama both inside the Bigg Boss house and on the big screen.

