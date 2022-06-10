Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan's film ranks as 4th highest third-week grosser of 2022

"I want to be number one, and I'll get there," Kartik Aaryan said of the popularity of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In Week 3, the film grosses Rs. 21.40 crore.

Since its release three weeks ago, the Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been unstoppable at the box office. Following a strong start, the Bhushan Kumar – Murad Khetani picture saw its box office gross skyrocket with each passing week. Despite fresh films hitting theatres, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to maintain strong in its third week.



In this box office report, we evaluate at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's third-week receipts and compare them to other 2022 releases. With a third-week total of Rs. 21.40 crore, Kartik Aaryan's film has become the fourth highest third-week grosser of 2022. Following in the footsteps of earlier releases such as KGF – Chapter 2 (Rs. 49.14 crore), RRR (Rs. 38.20 crore), and The Kashmir Files (Rs. 30.95 crore), the film manages to beat Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs. 16.25 crore).



Image: PR Agnecy

Kartik Aaryan has delivered the First Blockbuster of Bollywood post-pandemic with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, after making it the greatest weekend opener of the year.



Talking about the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to a leading magazine Kartik shares “With every project, people should say ‘he’s outdone himself compared to the last one’. With the success of BB2, reading [head] lines like ‘Rise of a Superstar’ or the ‘Era of Kartik Aaryan’ make me proud, but they also ground me. It’s a long journey, so I have to update myself. I want to be number one, and I will reach that goal.”



Image: PR Agency

Even in its third week, his picture appears to be performing better than any other, having surpassed 200 million dollars globally and approaching 175 million dollars in India, outperforming any Hindi film produced this year. Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's net worth, relationships, family, business and more

Image: PR Agency