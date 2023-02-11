Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Sanjukta Roy, Khesari Lal Yadav's latest song ‘Belagam Na Hokha’ is breaking all records

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    The sensual chemistry between Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Sanjukta Roy in the new song 'Belagam Na Hokha' is a delight for fans; see it now

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri music and videos are extremely popular among audiences. The Bhojpuri industry's songs and videos become viral, and the demand grows daily.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari is the industry's most well-known face. His latest song with Bhojpuri diva Sanjukta Roy is becoming viral again.
     

    On the steps, Khesari Lal and Sanjukta Roy are spotted kissing. The two's hot connection is too alluring for viewers to ignore.

    Khesari Lal is drawn to Sanjukta Roy's daring appearance. In terms of clothing, the actress is seen wearing a lehenga, while Khesari Lal is dressed in a patterned check half shirt and pants.
     

    This couple's passionate dance has got 383,734 views. Fans are also voicing their appreciation in the comments section.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's passionate and searing connection is unparalleled. Watch the most popular video on the Internet right now. Also Read: ANANYA PANDAY SUPER-HOT PICTURES: ACTRESS SHARES MIRROR SELFIES IN SEXY BIKINIS; FLAUNTS TONED ABS

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the uninformed, the song was sung by Khesari Lal and Alka Jha. Azad Singh provides the lyrics. Also Read: Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

