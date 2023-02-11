Bhojpuri SEXY video: Sanjukta Roy, Khesari Lal Yadav's latest song ‘Belagam Na Hokha’ is breaking all records

The sensual chemistry between Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Sanjukta Roy in the new song 'Belagam Na Hokha' is a delight for fans; see it now

Bhojpuri music and videos are extremely popular among audiences. The Bhojpuri industry's songs and videos become viral, and the demand grows daily.

Khesari is the industry's most well-known face. His latest song with Bhojpuri diva Sanjukta Roy is becoming viral again.



On the steps, Khesari Lal and Sanjukta Roy are spotted kissing. The two's hot connection is too alluring for viewers to ignore.

Khesari Lal is drawn to Sanjukta Roy's daring appearance. In terms of clothing, the actress is seen wearing a lehenga, while Khesari Lal is dressed in a patterned check half shirt and pants.



This couple's passionate dance has got 383,734 views. Fans are also voicing their appreciation in the comments section.

This couple's passionate and searing connection is unparalleled. Watch the most popular video on the Internet right now.

