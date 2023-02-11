Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday SUPER-HOT pictures: Actress shares mirror selfies in SEXY bikinis; flaunts toned abs

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Ananya Panday is one of the sexiest actors in Bollywood today, and her new social media photos have gotten much attention.
     

    Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

    Ananya Panday is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood nowadays. She has repeatedly demonstrated her flexibility by selecting films and roles that have made it evident that she is here to stay.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is highly active on social media and frequently provides her followers with stunning images of herself.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She recently uploaded photos of herself in a bikini on social media, which has gotten much attention. But it's her BFF Suhana Khan's reply that has everyone talking.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She announced the film's wrap-up in October 2022, and shared pictures with director Arjun Varain Singh, as well as her co-stars Siddhant and Adarsh. Ananya will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ananya Panday's BFF Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Wowwww’ with a love-struck emoji.

    Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The speculations about them being an item in the Hindi film industry have been going on since Ananya appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan’. Also Read: SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them'

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The rumoured couple added more fuel to the fire after they posed together for the paps at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Also Read: Super Bowl 2023: Britney Spears to perform with Rihanna? Here's what we know

