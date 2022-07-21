Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri heroine Pakkhi Hegde all set for her TV debut with 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    "Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will mark the television debut of Bhojpuri Superstar Pakkhi Hegde, who has appeared on-screen alongside Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), and more. Fans are thrilled!

    Pakkhi Hegde, a leading figure in the Bhojpuri business renowned for her adaptability and consistently outstanding acting abilities, is about to make her television debut with Udti Ka Naam Rajjo on Star Plus.

    For the first time, Pakkhi, who has always played good characters in her movies, will be seen playing a bad guy. Her role, a villain who will play a hero in the programme, is seen to be the most anticipated, and it is hoped that her fandom in the north would increase the show's ratings.
     

    Following the revelation, the celebrity has received a tonne of love and support, and it's clear that the fans are eager to see their favourite actor, this time in a bad light, on TV.
     

    In the movie Ganga Devi, Pakkhi collaborated with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan from Bollywood. She has collaborated with Pawan Singh on Pyar Mohabbat Zindabaad and Devar Bhabhi as well as Manoj Tiwari on Bhaiya Hamar Dayavaan, Paramveer Parsuram, and Ganga Jamuna Saraswati.

    In the Marathi movie Sat Na Gat, which also starred Sayaji Shinde and Mahesh Manjrekar, she portrayed the lead female character. She also acted in the Tulu movie Bangarda Kural. Also Read: Urfi Javed's HOT videos and pictures in black see-through dress (Watch)

    She has acted in more than 60 Bhojpuri movies, all of which have been huge commercial successes. She will appear in the movie "Udit Ka Naam Rajjo," where she will portray the mother of the male hero. Lalit Mohan is the director, and Mukta Dhond and Bodhisatva Datta are the producers. Also Read: 5 times when Tara Sutaria went bold and backless; see pics

    Video Icon