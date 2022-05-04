Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s daughter gets rape threats; asks help from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Popular Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav used Twitter to share a YouTuber's video in which a man abuses and threatens to rape his daughter and wife. He urged the Chief Minister to take immediate action.

Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri actor and musician, shared the videos on Facebook, alleging that the man in the video clip threatened to rape his daughter and wife.

On May 1, Khesari tweeted the first video, tagging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Police and urging them to take action.



The actor then posted a video in which he threatened the individual the video with legal action. Later on May 2, he posted another video alleging that Bihar Police had taken no action.



In the caption of his post, he wrote, 'Bihar Police would be held responsible if anything happens to my family or me. This shameless person has been threatening my family and me through videos'. He further questioned Bihar CM 'if law and order in the state has been surrendered before goons.'



On the other hand, anti-rape activist Yogita Bhayana has shared this video with her Twitter handle. He has tagged the Chief Minister and Bihar Police. Yogita has written- "Why women are targeted every time? Oppose obscenity but giving such filthy abuses to one's mother and sister shows poor thinking." Tagging Bihar Police and Nitish Kumar and said that you must take action. Also Read: Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You'