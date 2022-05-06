Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange' leaked on Torrents, Movierulz, Tamil Rockers and more

The new Marvel film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leaked on torrent sites and other piracy-supporting websites ahead of its Friday release.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel Comics-based superhero film. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. The movie has now been released in theatres near you after some postponements.



Image: Official film poster

Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' marked the franchise's return to horror terrain. The sequel is a follow-up to the 2016 film, which introduced Stephan Strange as a neurosurgeon who transforms into a sorcerer.



Twitter has been filled with glowing reviews, many praising Benedict Cumberbatch's portrayal. Elizabeth Olsen's acting in the film has also been praised by the public.



Image: Getty Images

It is now said that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been leaked on websites such as Tamil Yogi, Moviesda, Cinevez, and others. These websites are infamous for leaking Tamil movies and big-budget Bollywood films. Also Read: Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed

Image: official poster of the movie