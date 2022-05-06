Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange' leaked on Torrents, Movierulz, Tamil Rockers and more

    First Published May 6, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    The new Marvel film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leaked on torrent sites and other piracy-supporting websites ahead of its Friday release.

    Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel Comics-based superhero film. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. The movie has now been released in theatres near you after some postponements.
     

    Image: Official film poster

    Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' marked the franchise's return to horror terrain. The sequel is a follow-up to the 2016 film, which introduced Stephan Strange as a neurosurgeon who transforms into a sorcerer. 
     

    Twitter has been filled with glowing reviews, many praising Benedict Cumberbatch's portrayal. Elizabeth Olsen's acting in the film has also been praised by the public.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    It is now said that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been leaked on websites such as Tamil Yogi, Moviesda, Cinevez, and others. These websites are infamous for leaking Tamil movies and big-budget Bollywood films. Also Read: Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed 

    Image: official poster of the movie

    Here we humbly request you and your friends to see Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the theatres near you and enjoy the cinematic experience. And please do not promote pirate sites. ALSO READ: Doctor Strange 2: These 5 Marvel superheroes to appear in cameo in Benedict Cumberbatch film?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock RBA

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock

    Saani Kaayidham Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan's performance receive heaping praises RBA

    Saani Kaayidham Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan's performance receive heaping praises

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide RBA

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide

    Hollywood Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU best films drb

    Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU’s best films

    Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar RBA

    Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar

    Recent Stories

    Duck runs marathon in New York; wins a medal - gps

    Watch: Duck runs marathon in New York; wins a medal

    Odisha braces for cyclone districts told to arrange safe shelters gcw

    Odisha braces for cyclone; districts told to arrange safe shelters

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock RBA

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock

    Elon Musk expected to become Twitter temporary CEO after closing USD 44 billion takeover report gcw

    Elon Musk expected to become Twitter’s temporary CEO after closing $44 billion takeover: Report

    UEFA Europa Conference League, ECL 2021-22: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as AS Roma pips Leicester City to enter final-ayh

    Conference League: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as Roma pips Leicester to enter final

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon