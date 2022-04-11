Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beast: 5 reasons why you should watch Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's film

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, co-starring Pooja Hegde, will be released in the theatres on Thursday, April 13, on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    With barely a few days left for Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film ‘Beast’ to release, fans have started making advance bookings to grab the best seat at a theatre and to watch the first day, the first show of the film. If you are one of those who are planning to watch the film, here are five reasons why we think you should not miss out on watching this film, on the day it releases across the Indian theatres.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    You can’t miss out on Thalapathy Vijay's screen presence: One of the few actors who know how to drag the audience to the theatres with their sheer magical presence is Vijay. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and his upcoming movie beast promises an action-packed film to the viewers. In Beast, Vijay will be seen in the role of a RAW agent while he is fighting against terrorists to save the hostages.

    ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 vs Beast: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Watch it for Pooja Hegde’s another stellar performance: Pooja Hegde who was recently seen opposite Prabhas in ‘Radhe Shyam’, is having her second release of the year with ‘Beast’. Similar to her last performance, Pooja is all set to stun the audience with her role in Beast as well. And there is no way you can miss out on watching her presence on the screen.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The screenplay by Nelson Dilipkumar: When it is about the screenplay, Nelson Dilipkumar has a huge fan following when it comes to his screenplay. From his debut film ‘Kolamavu Kokila’, Nelson Dilipkumar has proved that his screenplay is something that is absolutely worth watching. And with Beast’s release around the corner, you can’t afford to miss out on the tunning job Nelson must have done.

    ALSO READ: Beast Movie Review out: Will Vijay, Pooja Hegde's film be a hit or flop? Read this

    Image: Still from the trailer

    An entertainer with all elements in place: Beast will not simply be an action-packed film. Though it promises power-packed action sequences, the film is going to be a complete entertainer. It has all the elements from action to comedy, making it a perfect entertainer for the audience.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The soothing music of Anirudh Ravichander: When it is about delivering impressive music, trust Anirudh Ravichander with it. His impressive songs and the background music has been winning hearts, and thus, it will be an absolute treat for the audience to watch the film with Anirudh’s music.

