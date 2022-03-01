Chiranjeevi reveals Bhola Shankar’s first look on Maha Shivaratri

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi aka Chiru starrer 'Bhola Shankar’s first look is finally here; take a look

The First Look of Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar’, directed by Meher Ramesh, is out. The occasion of Maha Shivratri was chosen for the release of the first look because the title denotes Lord Shiva.

The poster is stunning, where Chiranjeevi aka Chiru is seen sitting on the bumper of a jeep in style. The chain is designed with a symbol of Shiva's Trident. The look remind us of Chiranjeevi 's 'Khaidi No. 150'.

Besides Chiranjeevi the film also features Keerthy Suresh as Chiru's sister and Tamannaah Bhatia is his love interest. The film has already completed three schedules.

Bhola Shankar's music is by Mahati Swara Sagar, Dudley does the cinematography. Satyanand is a co-writer, while Marthand K Venkatesh, AS Prakash, and others are associated with the film. The dialogues are by Thirupathi Mamidala.