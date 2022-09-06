Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Date to Venue to Guests and more; read all details of their winter SHAADI

By the end of December or the first week of January, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will get married. Read more about the wedding venue, guests and more

The relationship between Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul has been in the headlines recently. Everyone has seen their closeness and PDA on social media, and the actress has occasionally accompanied the cricketer on his travels.



There have been rumours that the pair will get married this year, and their supporters/fans are eager to learn all the details. While celebrities typically choose to wed abroad or in a luxurious hotel, Athiya and Rahul will choose a different path.



Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding venue and guests:

According to an article in Pinkvilla, Athiya and KL Rahul would exchange vows in Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala, Jahaan, instead of the five-star hotel in Mumbai. The families have chosen the location, but KL Rahul will choose the day according to his professional commitments.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul will have a private ceremony tailored by a well-known wedding planner who has already been working on this project. Jahaan (Suniel Shetty's farmhouse) is very close to Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty’s hearts. They built it 17 years ago.



Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul will have a private ceremony tailored by a well-known wedding planner who has already been working on this project. Jahaan (Suniel Shetty's farmhouse) is very close to Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty’s hearts. They built it 17 years ago.

Many Bollywood celebrities are reportedly planning to attend the wedding because of Suniel Shetty's close relationship with the film industry. The close family members attending the wedding have been told to keep themselves free from the last week of December to the first week of January, even though the date has not yet been finalised.

Father of the bride, Suniel Shetty recently stated that if KL works out his gaming schedule, both families would have him and Athiya married. However, there has been no official confirmation of the rumour. Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga