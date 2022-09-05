Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    On August 26, Salman Khan celebrated 34 years in the Indian film industry. To thank his fans for their support, he shared a little clip from his much-anticipated next movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a short teaser to reveal his character from the film, the celebrity debuted the action entertainer's official title logo exactly 10 days later.

    As usual, Salman Khan is spotted on a cruiser motorcycle and strolling around the Ladakh Valley. He has a Tiger-like gait. The appeal of Superstar Khan's persona in this teaser is enhanced by the mountain breeze blowing through his long hair and the way he wears his signature sunglasses.

    Salman Khan shared the teaser on his social media platform with the caption, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” Salman Khan Films, his production company, also posted the same video, highlighting once again how Salman's kind demeanour has been known as Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan through the years. As was to be expected, the news teaser delighted all of his followers across the world.

    Since the start of production, there have been innumerable rumours about the movie's title, actors, and plot, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated movies ever. It has been a fantastic, unique marketing approach to keep everyone wondering and hooked on any bit of news around a Salman Khan picture for this long into the filming.

    Even the announcement teaser, which is barely over a minute long and only shows a peek of Salman's appearance, follows the maxim "Less is More." Fans will be intrigued by the notable addition, which is the famous bracelet worn as a pendant on his neck. The film's production value is enhanced by the mountainous scenery, and from what we've heard, Salman had the brilliant notion to tease this entertainment using this format and launch a protracted marketing campaign leading up to its release. This announcement video was also filmed while the superstar and his leading woman, Pooja Hegde, were recently in Ladakh.

    Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an action-packed comedy directed by Farhad Samji with a large pan-Indian ensemble cast that will be revealed soon. It is made by Salman Khan Films and promises to include all the action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions that fans have come to expect from a Salman Khan movie. The end of 2022 is the projected release date for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

