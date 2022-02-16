  • Facebook
    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures)

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
    In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anupamaa dances to "Aaye ho meri zindagi mein". To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

    In today's episode, we will see cute banter between Anuj and Anupamaa. Anupamaa informs Anuj that he should now go inside his house, to which he tells her that the view in front of his house is quite lovely and he is just enjoying it. Anupamaa tells him they will meet in the evening and closes the door. Anuj strikes at her door and requests her for sugar, to which Anupamaa tells him that he can take it in the evening. Anuj then asks for his heart, to which Anupamaa blurts out that he can take that as well at night. She later discovers what she said and blushes.  
     

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures) RCB

    On the other hand, at the Shah residence, Kavya makes chutney and tells Baa she has set a surprise for Vanraj on Valentine's Day and cooking something for him. After a while, Kinjal comes to them. She feels dizzy and tells Baa that it can be because of the work pressure. She asks Baa and Kavya to help her pick a dress for the day and tells them that she has planned a date for Paritosh. Also Read: Know Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's net worth, age, education, husband and more

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures) RCB

    In one of the scenes, Vanraj and Paritosh are waiting for Malvika to come to the office. Paritosh conveys to Vanraj that they learned since the beginning that Malvika wouldn't handle work, and they will have to do it themselves. We also see that Malvika can still believe that Anuj has left home. Looking at her condition, GK questions her to meet Anuj while going to the office.  
     

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures) RCB

    Later, Anuj is helping Anupamaa with some concepts for her dance academy. Anuj tells Anupamaa about an inter-city competition in Delhi and tells her to go there. He tells her that her story can inspire many other women too. But Anupamaa wonders why Anuj is speaking about work on Valentine's Day. Just then, Anuj tells her that he has something significant to communicate and tells her that he adores her.  
     

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures) RCB

    In the evening, Kinjal goes to an eatery and waits for Paritosh. She sends him a voice message expressing she has something important to tell him. She is heard saying that Paritosh and Kinjal's love story will start again. 
     

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures) RCB

    Samar, too, has planned a surprise for Nandini. But shockingly, she tells him that she is leaving him. Nandini tells him that when a couple gets married, they marry each other's families too, but everything is so complicated in his house. Samar can't believe that she is leaving him.  

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures) RCB

    Also, Kavya has arranged a surprise for Vanraj and wishes him on Valentine's Day once he comes back from the office. At the same time, Anuj is making a cake for Anupamaa when he gets a note asking to go upstairs to fix a water pipeline. Anuj wondered why would Anupamaa want to do it on Valentine's Day. Then he sees Anupamaa sporting a beautiful saree with her hair left open. 
     

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures) RCB

    Today, we will see that Anupamaa donning a saree, dances to a popular song "Aaye ho meri zindagi mein". She then tells Anuj that he has made a place in her heart and her life. Anuj is happy to hear this and waits for Anupamaa to finally say she loves him. 
     

