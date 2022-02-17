Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details

Long back, Hollywood star Gerard Butler reportedly a sent marriage proposal to Priyanka Chopra and also confessed being single, waiting for her

The 300 star Gerard Butler was so much impressed by Priyanka Chopra's beauty and personality that he once tried his best to woo our 'desi girl' but all in vain. Today, in throwback Thursday, we found an old article where Gerard Butler, one of the most desirable men in the world, had allegedly lost his heart on PeeCee.



Long back in 2009, Priyanka Chopra had hosted a party for the Olympus Has Fallen star, Gerard Butler, at her Versova residence in Mumbai. That time the Hollywood star was visiting India. Gerard was dazzled by the Indian actress that he tried best to woo her at the party, but all went in vain.



It was said that Gerard Butler reportedly was kneeling down before Priyanka every half an hour and asking the actress to marry him. A guest at the party told a newspaper about the whole incident, "Of course, the party was for Gerard Butler, who was totally besotted by Priyanka and kept proposing to her every half hour. It's become a joke rather a 'kneeling' joke between the two (Gerard and Priyanka). 'Will you marry me?' he said every half hour while she would burst into laughter. She's not interested in being Mrs Butler."



In 2012, Gerard said that he once planned to skip his flight to meet his Priyanka Chopra while in the US. In an interview, the Hollywood actor talked about Priyanka. "Last year, Priyanka was here (USA), and I was going out of town to a wedding. I was staying in Malibu and she was coming to a party, and I couldn't meet. I was even thinking of missing the aeroplane and saying hello because I hadn't seen PC in a long time. But we are in touch all the time," he had said. Also Read: Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy