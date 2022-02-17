  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
    Long back, Hollywood star Gerard Butler reportedly a sent marriage proposal to Priyanka Chopra and also confessed being single, waiting for her

    Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details RCB

    The 300 star Gerard Butler was so much impressed by Priyanka Chopra's beauty and personality that he once tried his best to woo our 'desi girl' but all in vain. Today, in throwback Thursday, we found an old article where Gerard Butler, one of the most desirable men in the world, had allegedly lost his heart on PeeCee. 
     

    Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details RCB

    Long back in 2009, Priyanka Chopra had hosted a party for the Olympus Has Fallen star, Gerard Butler, at her Versova residence in Mumbai. That time the Hollywood star was visiting India. Gerard was dazzled by the Indian actress that he tried best to woo her at the party, but all went in vain. 
     

    Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details RCB

    It was said that Gerard Butler reportedly was kneeling down before Priyanka every half an hour and asking the actress to marry him. A guest at the party told a newspaper about the whole incident, "Of course, the party was for Gerard Butler, who was totally besotted by Priyanka and kept proposing to her every half hour. It's become a joke rather a 'kneeling' joke between the two (Gerard and Priyanka). 'Will you marry me?' he said every half hour while she would burst into laughter. She's not interested in being Mrs Butler."
     

    Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details RCB

    In 2012, Gerard said that he once planned to skip his flight to meet his Priyanka Chopra while in the US. In an interview, the Hollywood actor talked about Priyanka. "Last year, Priyanka was here (USA), and I was going out of town to a wedding. I was staying in Malibu and she was coming to a party, and I couldn't meet. I was even thinking of missing the aeroplane and saying hello because I hadn't seen PC in a long time. But we are in touch all the time," he had said. Also Read: Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy

    Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details RCB

    Gerard added, "I am still single because I am waiting for Priyanka Chopra." He is currently in a relationship with Morgan Brown for a long time now, while Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas, both recently had a baby girl through surrogacy. Also Read: Why did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas opt for surrogacy? Here's the answer

