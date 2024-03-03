Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding Highlights Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Mark Zuckerberg and more spotted

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebrations: On Friday (March 1), Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and entrepreneur Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant began their three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations was themed 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' as the suggested dress code and 'Mela Rouge', a potpourri of desi activities in the guests' favourite South Asian attires.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The 'Walk on the Wildside' was outdoors at Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary in Jamnagar. In this picture,

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations was held at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar is attended by about 2,000 visitors

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

To complement the theme of the second day, all of these visitors dressed in flower, avian, tiger, and animal prints.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The first day, March 1, was themed 'An Evening in Everland,' and attendees dressed in stylish cocktail wear. The first day of celebrations featured a Cirque du Soleil performance, a drone display, and Rihanna's debut in India.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The events are taking place in Jamnagar, which holds special significance for the Ambani family due to their solid familial links. Sonali Bendre graces Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in style.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar were spotted at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in stunning outfits.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Rani Mukherjee seemed ethereal in a blood-red silk saree. She looked as elegant as ever, pairing the saree with a lovely kundan neckpiece and freeing her hair. She kept her makeup simple, with bronzed cheekbones and soft lips.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Power couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates radiate elegance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's photo from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash went viral.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Mark Zuckerberg poses with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for the cameras. Zuckerberg looked dapper in black designer suit.