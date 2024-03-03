Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding Highlights Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Mark Zuckerberg and more spotted

    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebrations: On Friday (March 1), Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and entrepreneur Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant began their three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations was themed 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' as the suggested dress code and 'Mela Rouge', a potpourri of desi activities in the guests' favourite South Asian attires.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The 'Walk on the Wildside' was outdoors at Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary in Jamnagar. In this picture, 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations was held at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar is attended by about 2,000 visitors

    article_image4

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    To complement the theme of the second day, all of these visitors dressed in flower, avian, tiger, and animal prints.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The first day, March 1, was themed 'An Evening in Everland,' and attendees dressed in stylish cocktail wear. The first day of celebrations featured a Cirque du Soleil performance, a drone display, and Rihanna's debut in India.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The events are taking place in Jamnagar, which holds special significance for the Ambani family due to their solid familial links. Sonali Bendre graces Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in style.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar were spotted at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in stunning outfits.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Rani Mukherjee seemed ethereal in a blood-red silk saree. She looked as elegant as ever, pairing the saree with a lovely kundan neckpiece and freeing her hair. She kept her makeup simple, with bronzed cheekbones and soft lips.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Power couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates radiate elegance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's photo from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash went viral.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Mark Zuckerberg poses with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for the cameras. Zuckerberg looked dapper in black designer suit.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance (Video) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH RBA

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD' NIR

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD'

    Recent Stories

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon