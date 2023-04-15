Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT song ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya’ will make you go crazy

Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali's sensual song 'Dhadak Jala Chhatiya' from the movie Ram Lakhan will give the perfect couple goals-watch here

Nirahua and Amrapali are the most well-known stars in the Bhojpuri film industry, famous for their on-screen chemistry. Fans can't get enough of their performances, therefore, their songs and videos are constantly eagerly expected.



Their bedroom romance video to the tune 'Dhadak Jala Chhatiya' has recently gone viral on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali set the screen on fire with their passionate and intense dancing routines. Amrapali looks lovely in a pink saree, and her dance talents enthralled viewers.

The video has over 12,419,179 views, and people are writing comments expressing their appreciation and love for the pair.



Amrapali has recently become a social media star with a massive following across many platforms. Fans consistently praise her beauty, skill, and on-screen performances.

Amrapali is regarded as one of the most gifted actresses in the Bhojpuri business, having received several honours for her work.

Nirahua, on the other hand, is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film business. He has a massive fan base and is well-known for his forceful performances and dynamic attitude.

