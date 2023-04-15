Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Citadel star Priyanka Chopra; here's what he said

    Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, criticised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for referring to Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as 'South Asian.' Check out his tweet.

    Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Citadel star Priyanka Chopra; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, blasted Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for referring to Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as a "South Asian." Recently, the actress congratulated Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on becoming the first woman of colour to helm a Star Wars film. She referred to the director as 'South Asian' while doing so.

    "First person of colour and first woman to direct a 'Star Wars' film...and she's South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend! May the force be with you!" Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories. 

    Following Priyanka's message of praise for Sharmeen, Adnan Siddiqui, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Sridevi in Mom, moved to social media to condemn the Citadel actress for her carelessness. 

    He wrote, "With due respect, @priyankachopra Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian."

    Meanwhile, Priyanka recently made headlines when she said she was quitting Bollywood due to filthy politics. In a podcast, she stated that she believed she was being squeezed into Bollywood and wasn't getting the work she desired because she 'had beef' with some individuals in the business. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Ahead of the worldwide premiere of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka has landed a new Hollywood project in 'Heads Of State,' in which she will co-star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The film will go into production in May. The script was written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec and directed by Ilya Naishuller. The movie has been dubbed "Air Force One meets Midnight Run."

    Priyanka Chopra's Citadel
    The spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden promises to be an exciting ride. Citadel follows elite spies Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh as they nearly escape with their lives after the fall of the autonomous global intelligence outfit Citadel. It follows the two characters as they construct new lives under new identities, completely oblivious of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is pursued by a former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who urgently needs his assistance to prevent rival agency Manticore from creating a new global order. The first two episodes of the first season will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    According to the official description, Mason seeks out his former partner Nadia, and the two spies go on a mission that takes them around the world in an attempt to halt Manticore, all while struggling with a relationship founded on secrets, deceit, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When is Evil Dead Rise releasing in India? Actresses Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan reveal some inside details RBA

    When is Evil Dead Rise releasing in India? Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan reveal some inside details

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Hanan Hamid eliminated from show; Here's why anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Hanan Hamid eliminated from show; Here's why

    Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shock fans with their intimate dance moves, WATCH VIDEO

    Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shock fans with their intimate dance moves, WATCH VIDEO

    pro-wrestling WWE: Are Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn losing Undisputed Tag-Team Championships with change in Saudi Arabia event?-ayh

    WWE: Are Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn losing Undisputed Tag-Team Championships with change in Saudi Arabia event?

    Recent Stories

    Cannot be fought from conference tables': PM Modi calls for people's participation against climate change AJR

    'Cannot be fought from conference tables': PM Modi calls for people's participation against climate change

    When is Evil Dead Rise releasing in India? Actresses Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan reveal some inside details RBA

    When is Evil Dead Rise releasing in India? Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan reveal some inside details

    Curfew imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur district amid fresh violence; schools, offices closed; check details AJR

    Curfew imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur district amid fresh violence; schools, offices closed; check details

    Disco Dancer The Musical event: Suniel Shetty, Urfi Javed, Sunny Leone and more look stylish at red carpet RBA

    Disco Dancer The Musical event: Suniel Shetty, Urfi Javed, Sunny Leone and more look stylish at red carpet

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida evacuated as explosion-like sound heard during speech in Wakayama: Report AJR

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida evacuated as explosion-like sound heard during speech in Wakayama: Report

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon