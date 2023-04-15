Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Citadel star Priyanka Chopra; here's what he said

Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, blasted Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for referring to Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as a "South Asian." Recently, the actress congratulated Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on becoming the first woman of colour to helm a Star Wars film. She referred to the director as 'South Asian' while doing so.

"First person of colour and first woman to direct a 'Star Wars' film...and she's South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend! May the force be with you!" Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories.

Following Priyanka's message of praise for Sharmeen, Adnan Siddiqui, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Sridevi in Mom, moved to social media to condemn the Citadel actress for her carelessness.

He wrote, "With due respect, @priyankachopra Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently made headlines when she said she was quitting Bollywood due to filthy politics. In a podcast, she stated that she believed she was being squeezed into Bollywood and wasn't getting the work she desired because she 'had beef' with some individuals in the business.

Ahead of the worldwide premiere of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka has landed a new Hollywood project in 'Heads Of State,' in which she will co-star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The film will go into production in May. The script was written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec and directed by Ilya Naishuller. The movie has been dubbed "Air Force One meets Midnight Run."

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel

The spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden promises to be an exciting ride. Citadel follows elite spies Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh as they nearly escape with their lives after the fall of the autonomous global intelligence outfit Citadel. It follows the two characters as they construct new lives under new identities, completely oblivious of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is pursued by a former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who urgently needs his assistance to prevent rival agency Manticore from creating a new global order. The first two episodes of the first season will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

According to the official description, Mason seeks out his former partner Nadia, and the two spies go on a mission that takes them around the world in an attempt to halt Manticore, all while struggling with a relationship founded on secrets, deceit, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.