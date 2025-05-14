Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s on-screen chemistry has mesmerized Bollywood fans for decades, and in a rare interview, Rekha revealed the biggest compliment he ever gave her—one she cherished for life.

The on-screen chemistry of the legendary couple Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha has captivated Bollywood fans for generations. Their on-screen couple look in movies such as Silsila (1981), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), and Mr. Natwarlal (1979) created rumors about their off-screen romance. But in a very rare interview, Rekha disclosed the biggest and only compliment Amitabh Bachchan ever paid to her—one that she carried with her all her life.

Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest compliment to Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's films weren't just movies—those were poems on celluloid. Their effortless rapport made them Bollywood's most iconic couple, and their acting in films like Suhaag (1979), Do Anjaane (1976), and Ram Balram (1980) is imprinted in our minds forever.

While they could not refute the irrefutable screen presence, their alleged romance was perhaps the biggest Bollywood scandal. Amitabh Bachchan was already married to Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha's obsession with him was the subject of tabloid headlines.

During a special interview marking her 25 years in the industry, Rekha reminisced about her career and shared a personal story about Amitabh Bachchan. Asked what the greatest compliment she ever received from him was, she answered with humility and respect:

"I feel the biggest compliment he has paid me knowingly or unknowingly is that he gave me a chance to share screen space with such a good co-star like him. That's the biggest compliment I have got."

For Rekha, acting with Amitabh Bachchan was privilege in itself. She agreed that their pairing had a lasting effect on her career and art.

Amitabh Bachchan's Influence on Rekha

Rekha confessed that Amitabh Bachchan's presence and style had impacted her performance. She remembered how there was a point when a critic had objected to her for copying Bachchan in Madam X and had had to bow to the comment.

"See, we were at a very impressionable age when I first began working with him. They both left their impression on each other. If you saw a crowd during those days from above, you just saw a sea of heads with the Amitabh haircut. I worked with him in 10 films in an early stint of my career, over so many years. How can I not be influenced?"

Her words spoke a thousand words of respect and admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, crediting him for his influence on her art.

Rekha's revelation of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest compliment is proof of their mutual artistic experience. Though their relationship is surrounded by rumors, there is one thing certain—Amitabh Bachchan's existence in Rekha's life made a mark that could never be erased.