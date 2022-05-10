Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, here are 12 highest-paid Telugu actors; know their income

Mahesh Babu has recently stated that Bollywood cannot afford him. Do you have any idea how much he and other Tollywood stars make? Take a look

Mahesh Babu's latest statement that he would not make his Bollywood debut soon has disappointed several fans. In a media interview, the Telugu actor recently stated that Bollywood cannot afford him and that he does not want to waste his time.



“I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier," Mahesh Babu said. He also added that he is happy working in Tollywood movies. Do you know how much these Tollywood stars charge for each of their movies, given that Mahesh Babu has stated that Bollywood cannot 'afford' him? Well, the sum will undoubtedly astound you. Each film makes Mahesh Babu roughly Rs 55 crores, according to sources. Mahesh's per-film pay has been increased to Rs 80 crores.

After the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun became a fan favourite. While the second portion of the film is presently being shot, it has been revealed that Allu Arjun would be paid about Rs 60 crore for the two parts of Pushpa.



Prabhas' publicist has said that each project would pay him more than Rs 100 crore. Meanwhile, Prabhas' forthcoming film Spirit is expected to earn him up to Rs 150 crore, according to sources.



Pawan Kalyan has received a lot of praise for his recent films Bheemla Nayak and Vakeel Saab. It has now been revealed that Kalyan charges more than Rs 50 crore for each film.



Ram Charan: The actor was formerly known to demand approximately Rs 35 crore each film, but he recently boosted his salary with RRR and received around Rs 43 crores. On the other hand, Ram Charan has joined the 100-crore club and will receive more than Rs 100 crores for his next big project alongside Gautam Tinnanuri.

Chiranjeevi: Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Acharya with his son Ram Charan, for which he is said to have got Rs 50 crore.



Junior NTR: He was last seen in Rajamouli's RRR, which shattered box office records when it was released in March of this year. For the film, Jr NTR was paid Rs 45 crore.

Vijay Devarakonda will next be seen in the film Liger. Vijay is said to be earning close to Rs 10 crore for each of his films.

Nagarjuna: According to sources, Telugu star Nagarjuna is rumoured to be earning up to Rs 7 crore every film.

Ravi Teja's salary has improved since the release of his film Krack in 2021. Khiladi is rumoured to have cost the star 13 crores. Ravi Teja's forthcoming flicks Dhamaka, Rama Rao on Duty, and Tiger Nageswara Rao will gross more than 15 crores.

Nani's pay has taken a knock as a result of a string of flops. It is rumoured that it costs up to Rs 8 crore for every film. Also Read: Mahesh Babu to Tovino Thomas, 5 South actors who refused to work in Bollywood