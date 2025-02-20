All is well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress spends time alone without phone or company

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her experience of a three-day "Silence sadhna" without her phone, emphasising isolation's advantages and encouraging people to practice meditation.

Richa Barua
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an actress, said she prefers her own company and can spend time alone without her phone. On Instagram Stories, she announced that she was on a "Silence Sadhna" and shared a photo of a card that said "Silence." She wrote alongside it, "Three days of stillness. No phone. No communication. "Only me for company."

"Somehow, being alone with oneself has become one of the scariest experiences. Will I do it again? A million times yes. Would I suggest trying it? "A million times, yes," she wrote in her stories.

She conducted a poll among her supporters, and almost 88 percent stated they would like to try it themselves. Last month, she stated that meditation had become "her anchor" in everyday life.

Samantha came to Instagram and uploaded a video of herself meditating. The Citadel: Honny Bunny actress captioned the photo, “Meditation. If there’s one thing I wish all of you would try, it’s this. Just 15 minutes of meditation every day — in whatever way works for you. Sit in silence, focus on your breath, or follow a guided meditation on YouTube. There’s no right or wrong way, nothing formal — just the simple act of tuning in."

“For me, meditation has become my anchor — a way to return to the ocean of calm and peace that’s always within," she added. She also wrote that no matter how chaotic the world gets, I know that quiet spot inside her is “always there, waiting."

“When you learn to find your way home to yourself, the noise outside loses its grip. Try it. Just for today. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and see what happens. PS: Don’t bother about the chatter in your mind. The trick is to simply watch your thoughts and let them pass. Don’t get entangled with them. PPS: Don’t forget to tell me how it goes. Let’s do this!!"

