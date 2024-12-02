Aishwarya Rai vs Nimrat Kaur: A look at their debut films, net worth and more

Amidst rumors involving Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nimrat Kaur, this article explores the actresses' Bollywood debuts, net worths, and Aishwarya's wealth management. From Aishwarya's breakthrough in "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" to Nimrat's debut in "Peddlers," their career journeys are highlighted.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news for quite some time now for all wrong reasons. Actress Nimrat Kaur too got entangled in the rumors floating around. The actress has been grabbing eyeballs after her recent linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. Some recent reports even suggest that she is the reason behind Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek’s separation. However, nothing has been confirmed by anyone.

Aishwarya Rai's debut film:

She made her big-screen debut in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam. She entered Bollywood with "…Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" that same year. However, her breakthrough film was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

Nimrat Kaur's debut film:

Her first screen appearance was in the music video for Kumar Sanu's song Tera Mera Pyar in 2004, marking the start of her journey in the entertainment industry. Kaur made her film debut with a small role in an English film, One Night with the King (2006), which was shot in Rajasthan. Her Hindi film debut came with Peddlers in 2012, produced by Anurag Kashyap. In 2013, Kaur also came to wider attention with her co-lead role in the epistolary romantic film The Lunchbox.

