Aishwarya Rai vs Nimrat Kaur: A look at their debut films, net worth and more

Amidst rumors involving Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nimrat Kaur, this article explores the actresses' Bollywood debuts, net worths, and Aishwarya's wealth management. From Aishwarya's breakthrough in "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" to Nimrat's debut in "Peddlers," their career journeys are highlighted.

First Published Dec 2, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news for quite some time now for all wrong reasons.  Actress Nimrat Kaur too got entangled in the rumors floating around. The actress has been grabbing eyeballs after her recent linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. Some recent reports even suggest that she is the reason behind Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek’s separation. However, nothing has been confirmed by anyone. 

Aishwarya Rai's debut film: 

She made her big-screen debut in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam. She entered Bollywood with "…Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" that same year. However, her breakthrough film was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

Nimrat Kaur's debut film: 

Her first screen appearance was in the music video for Kumar Sanu's song Tera Mera Pyar in 2004, marking the start of her journey in the entertainment industry. Kaur made her film debut with a small role in an English film, One Night with the King (2006), which was shot in Rajasthan. Her Hindi film debut came with Peddlers in 2012, produced by Anurag Kashyap.  In 2013, Kaur also came to wider attention with her co-lead role in the epistolary romantic film The Lunchbox.

Aishwarya Rai's net worth:

Since the middle of the 2000s, Aishwarya Ra Bachchan has been the wealthiest actress in India. Since her debut in the mid-1990s, the celebrity has starred in several high-profile films. Aishwarya has reportedly accumulated the most wealth of any Indian actress, at over Rs 776 crore, thanks to a combination of endorsement deals, business ventures, and film earnings.

Nimrat Kaur's net worth: 

According to estimates, Nimrat Kaur's net worth as of 2024 is around Rs 7 crore, which reflects her prosperous career working on both domestic and foreign enterprises.

How does Aishwarya Rai maintain her wealth?

The richest actress in the industry – and consequently all of India – has stayed constant for nearly 20 years despite the fluctuating fortunes of the star in question. But what makes Aishwarya so wealthy is her dominance over endorsements of international brands for over two decades. She has been the face of brands like L’Oreal and Longines for years now. Her appearance in Hollywood films as well as the Cannes red carpet has made a globally recognised face. 

