Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Couple re-unites for Aaradhya's birthday | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated their daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday, addressing the ongoing divorce rumors surrounding their relationship. New videos from the event confirmed that both were present, dispelling any doubts and showcasing their unity on this special occasion

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated their daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday together, dispelling rumors surrounding their relationship. Fans had speculated about a possible divorce after Aishwarya shared birthday photos without Abhishek or the Bachchan family, fueling further doubts

article_image2

However, new videos shared by the event organizers clarified that Abhishek was indeed present at the party. In these videos, both Aishwarya and Abhishek expressed their gratitude towards the party organizers for arranging a memorable celebration for Aaradhya

article_image3

The couple separately thanked the organizers, acknowledging their efforts in making Aaradhya's birthday special for the past 13 years. These gestures in the videos put to rest the speculations about their relationship, confirming they were together at the event

article_image4

This public display of togetherness has since provided clarity to fans, showcasing the couple's continued unity despite ongoing rumors. Chek the video here (VIDEO) VIDEO

