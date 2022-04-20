Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai or Abhishek Bachchan, who is richer? Here's their net worth

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    The most popular Bollywood couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the Bollywood's wealthiest couples; check out their net worth.

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai first worked together in the film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, and their journey from co-stars to friends to lovers to husband and wife has been incredible. Abhishek and Aishwarya are often referred to as Bollywood's "IT" pair because they make everyone's heart skip a beat every time they go out together.
     

    Abhishek Bachchan comes from a Bollywood family, so he's no stranger to the business. Aishwarya Rai, a well-known figure in the glam business, on the other hand, added Bachchan to her name in 2007, making her wealthy.
     

    Abhishek has dabbled in sports besides entertainment and is the proud owner of Pro Kabaddi League franchise team 'Jaipur Pink Panthers'. Abhishek is also the co-owner of the Indian Super League football team, Chennaiyin FC. 

    According to the Caknowledge, Abhishek is a multi-millionaire with a net worth of $28 million (Around Rs 203 Crore). And his monthly income is around Rs 2 cr and around Rs 24 Crore plus yearly.

    According to Times Now, Abhishek is a proud owner of Audi A8L, Mercedes Benz SL350D, Mercedes Benz AMG, Bentley Continental GT, and many more. 

    On the other hand, his wife Aishwarya Rai's net worth is $31 Million (Rs. 227 Crore), her monthly income is Rs 1 to 2 Crore, annual is Rs 12 crore. In 2004, the actress launched the Aishwarya Rai Foundation to aid rural communities. She is also one of the country's biggest income taxpayers. Also Read: ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Ranveer Singh is planning a baby with Deepika Padukone?

    According to the report, Aishwarya owns a diamond ring that costs more than Rs 70 lakh. She also has a fantastic collection of cars like Mercedes Benz S500, Bentley CGT, a villa in Sanctuary Falls, Dubai and an apartment in Bandra. Also Read: Is Disha Patani India's 'Mia Khalifa'? Here's what netizens has to say

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 83 Anupam Kher condolences his death on Twitter drb

    Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 83; Anupam Kher condolences his death on Twitter

    Hollywood The Flash actor Ezra Miller allegedly assaulted women in Hawaii arrested again drb

    ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller allegedly assaulted women in Hawaii; arrested again

    Hollywood Timothee Chalamet kissed Sarah Talabi at Coachella 2022 drb

    Timothée Chalamet kissed Sarah Talabi at Coachella 2022?

    Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Pirates of the Caribbean actor says claims against him have no truth drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor says claims against him have 'no truth'

    Heropanti 2: Did Tiger Shroff destroyed 10 Lamborghinis? read details RBA

    Heropanti 2: Did Tiger Shroff destroyed 10 Lamborghinis? read details

    Recent Stories

    RIP T Rama Rao Did you that he launched Rajinikanth in Bollywood drb

    RIP T Rama Rao: Did you know that he launched Rajinikanth in Bollywood?

    football Liverpool fans troll Man United after 'humiliating' 9-0 aggregate loss this Premier League season snt

    Liverpool fans troll Man United after 'humiliating' 9-0 aggregate loss this Premier League season

    Congress divided over setting free ex Punjab CM Beant Singh s killer gcw

    Congress divided over setting free ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh's killer

    Viral video Passengers cheer mid air after mask mandate lifted on US airlines gcw

    Viral video: Passengers cheer mid-air after mask mandate lifted on US airlines

    Did Aishwarya Rai secretly check Abhishek Bachchan's phone; here's what she said RBA

    Did Aishwarya Rai secretly check Abhishek Bachchan's phone; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon