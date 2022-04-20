Aishwarya Rai or Abhishek Bachchan, who is richer? Here's their net worth

The most popular Bollywood couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the Bollywood's wealthiest couples; check out their net worth.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai first worked together in the film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, and their journey from co-stars to friends to lovers to husband and wife has been incredible. Abhishek and Aishwarya are often referred to as Bollywood's "IT" pair because they make everyone's heart skip a beat every time they go out together.



Abhishek Bachchan comes from a Bollywood family, so he's no stranger to the business. Aishwarya Rai, a well-known figure in the glam business, on the other hand, added Bachchan to her name in 2007, making her wealthy.



Abhishek has dabbled in sports besides entertainment and is the proud owner of Pro Kabaddi League franchise team 'Jaipur Pink Panthers'. Abhishek is also the co-owner of the Indian Super League football team, Chennaiyin FC.

According to the Caknowledge, Abhishek is a multi-millionaire with a net worth of $28 million (Around Rs 203 Crore). And his monthly income is around Rs 2 cr and around Rs 24 Crore plus yearly.

According to Times Now, Abhishek is a proud owner of Audi A8L, Mercedes Benz SL350D, Mercedes Benz AMG, Bentley Continental GT, and many more.

On the other hand, his wife Aishwarya Rai's net worth is $31 Million (Rs. 227 Crore), her monthly income is Rs 1 to 2 Crore, annual is Rs 12 crore. In 2004, the actress launched the Aishwarya Rai Foundation to aid rural communities. She is also one of the country's biggest income taxpayers.