Abhishek's most recent professional appearance was in the provocative drama I Want To Talk, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. Reviews of the movie were favorable, particularly because of his strong performance. In contrast, Aishwarya is now taking a break from movies and was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.

Despite ups and downs, Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to be one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairs and their 18-year journey stands as a reminder that love, when nurtured, can weather any storm.