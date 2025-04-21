- Home
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s anniversary post with Abhishek and Aaradhya puts divorce rumours to rest, celebrating 18 years of marriage and reminding fans of their enduring bond.
Bollywood’s beloved couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Amid swirling rumours of separation over the past several months, their anniversary post came as a breath of fresh air for fans and a strong message to those speculating about trouble in paradise.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2007 in a grand ceremony, have long been admired for their strong bond, family values, and red carpet charisma. However, in recent months, tabloids buzzed with gossip about a possible split. Whispers grew louder when Abhishek was linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, though neither party ever addressed the rumours.
Aishwarya and Abhishek were recently seen together at a family wedding, which fueled hopes for a reconciliation.. A video of them dancing joyfully went viral, sparking excitement among their followers. And now, their low-key yet loving anniversary celebration has put the final nail in the rumour mill. Fans flooded the comments with joy, with one writing, “Finally sab thik ho gaya… nothing is more important than family,” and another cheekily declaring, "Confirm ho gaya divorce nahi ho raha hai, jao so jao sab.”
Abhishek's most recent professional appearance was in the provocative drama I Want To Talk, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. Reviews of the movie were favorable, particularly because of his strong performance. In contrast, Aishwarya is now taking a break from movies and was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.
Despite ups and downs, Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to be one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairs and their 18-year journey stands as a reminder that love, when nurtured, can weather any storm.