Agent OTT release: Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni starrer spy-thriller to make OTT debut on THIS date; Check HERE

Agent, a spy action thriller starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty, was released in theaters on April 28, 2023. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film follows a spy’s mission to uncover a terrorist organization’s secrets. The movie is set to make it's OTT release soon, Check HERE

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

The spy action thriller Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty, was originally released in theaters on April 28, 2023. The film is now set to premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV on March 14, 2025. The platform officially announced the streaming date on social media, emphasizing the film’s high-octane action and stylish presentation

budget 2025
article_image2

The movie follows the journey of a spy with a mysterious past who is assigned the mission of uncovering hidden truths about a dangerous terrorist organization. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles


article_image3

Agent was directed by Surender Reddy, based on a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi, with the screenplay developed by Reddy himself. The film was produced by Anil Sunkara and Rambrahmam Sunkara, with music composed by Hiphop Tamizha and an additional track by Bheems Ceciroleo. Cinematographers Rasool Ellore and George C. Williams, along with editor Navin Nooli, contributed to the film’s technical aspects

article_image4

Upon its theatrical release, Agent received mixed-to-negative reviews and failed at the box office. In response to its underwhelming performance, producer Anil Sunkara and lead actor Akhil Akkineni issued a public apology, admitting that they had begun production without a finalized script

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film ATG

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more MEG

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system MEG

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid vkp

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained MEG

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained

Recent Stories

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film ATG

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film

MG cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration check launch date features and more gcw

MG Cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration | Check launch date, features and more

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH) shk

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH)

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more MEG

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute anr

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon