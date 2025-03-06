Agent OTT release: Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni starrer spy-thriller to make OTT debut on THIS date; Check HERE

Agent, a spy action thriller starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty, was released in theaters on April 28, 2023. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film follows a spy’s mission to uncover a terrorist organization’s secrets. The movie is set to make it's OTT release soon, Check HERE

The spy action thriller Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty, was originally released in theaters on April 28, 2023. The film is now set to premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV on March 14, 2025. The platform officially announced the streaming date on social media, emphasizing the film’s high-octane action and stylish presentation

The movie follows the journey of a spy with a mysterious past who is assigned the mission of uncovering hidden truths about a dangerous terrorist organization. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles

Agent was directed by Surender Reddy, based on a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi, with the screenplay developed by Reddy himself. The film was produced by Anil Sunkara and Rambrahmam Sunkara, with music composed by Hiphop Tamizha and an additional track by Bheems Ceciroleo. Cinematographers Rasool Ellore and George C. Williams, along with editor Navin Nooli, contributed to the film’s technical aspects

Upon its theatrical release, Agent received mixed-to-negative reviews and failed at the box office. In response to its underwhelming performance, producer Anil Sunkara and lead actor Akhil Akkineni issued a public apology, admitting that they had begun production without a finalized script

