KGF: Chapter 2: Reporter slams Yash in public, later actor says sorry (Watch)

At the 'KGF: Chapter 2' press event, a Telugu reporter slammed Yash, and later the actor apologised in front of the media

With its booking around the country, KGF: Chapter 2 is setting unheard-of records. With its early booking sale, the Prashanth Neel-directed mafia film starring Yash and starring Sanjay Dutt in a negative role is causing havoc at the box office.



According to our comprehensive tracking, the film has earned Rs 26.50 crore in advance. The information was gathered by tracking over 10500 performances, including IMAX 2D format. We utilised a restricted data sample of 3000 to 5500 shows in previous publications, but a look at 10000 shows suggests that the film frenzy has spread across the country.

A few days ago, at the press meet in Hyderabad, Yash was questioned about his late at the event of KGF. The actor later apologises to the reporter for making them wait for an interview.

"We were instructed to get here at 11, it's been more than an hour, and you've just arrived," a Telugu reporter inquired. Yash apologised to all of the reporters without hesitation. "When you were requested to come here, I had no notion. I apologise for being a few minutes late ", Yash said.

Yash also stated,"See, I am running wherever my team is taking me to. Also, with these private jets, there is a mix-up of timings, as we require permissions. Please don't mind".

During the promotions of Pushpa, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun had to face a similar situation. A Kannada journalist slammed Allu Arjun, and hence Twitter users assume that The journalist targeted Yash intentionally to take revenge for Allu Arjun's scene.

However, Yash clearly said sorry and explained the reason behind his late arrival, so the issue was resolved. 'KGF: Chapter 2' is the second edition of the two-part 'KGF' series, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on April 14, and bookings appear to be massive.