Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 2: Reporter slams Yash in public, later actor says sorry (Watch)

    At the 'KGF: Chapter 2' press event, a Telugu reporter slammed Yash, and later the actor apologised in front of the media
     

    KGF: Chapter 2: Reporter slams Yash in public, later actor says sorry (Watch) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    With its booking around the country, KGF: Chapter 2 is setting unheard-of records. With its early booking sale, the Prashanth Neel-directed mafia film starring Yash and starring Sanjay Dutt in a negative role is causing havoc at the box office.
     
    According to our comprehensive tracking, the film has earned Rs 26.50 crore in advance. The information was gathered by tracking over 10500 performances, including IMAX 2D format. We utilised a restricted data sample of 3000 to 5500 shows in previous publications, but a look at 10000 shows suggests that the film frenzy has spread across the country.

    A few days ago, at the press meet in Hyderabad, Yash was questioned about his late at the event of KGF. The actor later apologises to the reporter for making them wait for an interview.

    Also Read: Beast leaked online: Vijay's fans are angry as movie is on Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers

    "We were instructed to get here at 11, it's been more than an hour, and you've just arrived," a Telugu reporter inquired. Yash apologised to all of the reporters without hesitation. "When you were requested to come here, I had no notion. I apologise for being a few minutes late ", Yash said.

    Yash also stated,"See, I am running wherever my team is taking me to. Also, with these private jets, there is a mix-up of timings, as we require permissions. Please don't mind".

    During the promotions of Pushpa, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun had to face a similar situation. A Kannada journalist slammed Allu Arjun, and hence Twitter users assume that The journalist targeted Yash intentionally to take revenge for Allu Arjun's scene.

    Also Read: KGF Chapter2: Tracking actor Yash's journey from a bus driver’s son to national star

    However, Yash clearly said sorry and explained the reason behind his late arrival, so the issue was resolved. 'KGF: Chapter 2' is the second edition of the two-part 'KGF' series, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

    Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Will Yash's film beat Ram Charan's RRR?

    KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on April 14, and bookings appear to be massive.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding Karan Johar wishes the couple for new beginning and more drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar wishes the couple for ‘new beginning and more’

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Pallavi Joshi get trolled for Bangkok video drb

    The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi get trolled for Bangkok video; desh jal raha hai, says user

    Ayan Mukerji's wedding gift to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; fans go awwww (Watch) RBA

    Ayan Mukerji's wedding gift to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; fans go awwww (Watch)

    Beast Review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, many it a 'complete blockbuster package' RBA

    Beast review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, many call it 'complete blockbuster package'

    Acharya trailer Megastar Chiranjeevi Ram Charan movie a truly special film drb

    Acharya trailer: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s movie a ‘truly special film’

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked Pro Pro Max likely to cost higher than expected gcw

    iPhone 14 series price leaked; Pro, Pro Max likely to cost higher than expected

    Raj Thackeray is not that important: Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers - adt

    'Raj Thackeray is not that important': Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding Karan Johar wishes the couple for new beginning and more drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar wishes the couple for ‘new beginning and more’

    football Clamour for Benzema's 'deserving' Ballon d'Or honour grows after Champions League heroics snt

    Clamour for Benzema's 'deserving' Ballon d'Or honour grows after Champions League heroics

    East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23-ayh

    East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon