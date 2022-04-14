Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel

    KGF: Chapter 2 was released today in theatres. Prashanth Neel directed the film, which stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. The first audience movie reviews for the actioner are now available. Check out what the crowd is saying about the film after seeing the first day's first showing.

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 8:18 AM IST

    After 5 years of waiting, the much-anticipated sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, has finally hit the silver screen, and fans are ecstatic. The film was launched today and has received an incredible response from people who are obsessed with Rocky's persona. The film is predicted to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian cinema business, and it has already outperformed Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, which was released yesterday, at the box office.

    After seeing KGF: Chapter 2, many netizens flocked to social media to express their thoughts on the film. It has received rave reviews from reviewers and spectators alike, with many hailing it as the finest sequel and a must-see.

    Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2: Reporter slams Yash in public, later actor says sorry (Watch)

    The film's production value, directing, well-crafted narrative, and snappy narration, as well as Yash's powerful portrayal as Rocky, have all been favourably received by audiences. The introductory sequence of Yash as Rocky Bhai, in particular, has sent fans into a frenzy. Sanjay Dutt, who plays Adheera, is also touted to be on fire on-screen with his furious performance.

    Also Read: Beast leaked online: Vijay's fans are angry as movie is on Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers

    The fight between Sanjay and Yash is the USP of KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty have excelled in their respective roles in the sequel. Audiences are speechless, claiming that the long-awaited sequel is worth the wait, providing chills and an adrenaline rush with each scene. According to Twitter user evaluations, the conclusion is likewise insane and surprising.

    Check out Twitter reaction here:

