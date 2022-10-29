Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Narcotics Control Bureau arrested comedian Bharti Singh after a round of questioning in 2020. The agency had also recovered drugs from her residence during a raid. The NCB has now filed a chargesheet against the comedian and her husband.

In a major development in the 2020 drug case involving comedian Bharti Singh, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a chargesheet against the stand-up comedian and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for drug consumption. The chargesheet has been filed before the Esplanade Magistrate court in Mumbai, although the court is yet to take cognizance of the matter.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Lokhandwala residence in Mumbai was raised by the drug control agency on November 21, 2020. After the raid, the agency reportedly seized 86.5gm of marijuana from the couple’s residence.

Later, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the NCB and were produced before the magistrate's court. They were then sent to judicial custody till December 4, 2020.

However, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa moved a bail claiming that the drug found at their home was only a small quantity. The couple further stated that the case would not fetch more than a year of punishment even if found guilty after a long trial since the quantity was small. They were granted bail by the Magistrate court on November 23 after they deposited a security sum of Rs 15,000 each.

The agency later moved a petition before the sessions court; it claimed that the bail was granted without hearing the prosecution. NCB called the magistrate's order 'perverse, illegal and bad in law'.

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act rejected the revision application on technical grounds. After this, NCB filed another application on the same issue which is yet to be heard by the Mumbai sessions court.

The NCB has filed the chargesheet under various sections of the NDPS Act. These include sections 27, 28 and 29, and 8 C. As per the NDPS Act, up to 1 kg of marijuana is defined as a small quantity, and the one found in possession is considered a consumer.