What is Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that ‘Yashoda’ actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an important update on her health on Saturday saying that she has been undergoing treatment for ‘myositis’. Here is everything you need to know about the rare autoimmune condition, its causes, types, and more, along with an update on the 'Yashoda' actor’s health.

A day after the trailer release of her upcoming and first pan-India film ‘Yashoda’, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an important post on her health. Taking to social media, the actor informed her Instagram fam about a rare autoimmune condition that she has been diagnosed with. Samantha, who is presently undergoing treatment for ‘Myositis’, shared a picture of herself with an IV being administered to her.

The picture which shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu making a heart with her fingers, says “THIS TOO SHALL PASS”. In the long caption that the actor wrote along with the picture, she said, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.”

“A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery,” she further wrote.

So, what is ‘Myositis’, a rare autoimmune that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with? It is a group of rare conditions which has main symptoms such as weak, painful, or aching muscles. Myositis, slowly over time, can get worse. The rare condition may also make one feel very tired after standing or walking, or can also make one trip or fall a lot.

Types of myositis: There are different types of myositis, mainly ‘polymyositis’ and ‘dermatomyositis’. While the former is the one that affects many different muscles, particularly the hips, shoulders, and thigh muscles, Dermatomyositis affects several muscles and also causes a rash. Polymyositis is commonly found in women from 30 years to 60 years of age. Dermatomyositis is also found commonly in women but can also have an effect on children.

Treating Myositis: Thanks to medical advancement, there is a treatment available for this rare autoimmune disease. From exercises and physiotherapy to steroids and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, there are various treatments available to fight this. If one has been diagnosed with it, he/she must visit a general physician to know the further course of treatment and more.