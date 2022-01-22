After deleating separation post Samantha Ruth Prabhu is found doing this

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying skiing in Switzerland with her friend Shilpa Reddy; a few hours ago she deleted her post on her separation from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya announced their separation which shocked their fans. Many reports came out on the specifications and reasons why it happened, why south Indians loved couple part ways? However, till now no one knows the real reason.



After Samantha divorce, the actress went on a self-discovery journey, visiting many places with friends and engaging in work. She is currently in Switzerland trying her hands at skiing with her best friend, Shilpa Reddy. Sam shared some videos and pictures on Instagram posing on a snow-clad mountain from Verbier. This destination in Switzerland is considered one of the best ski resorts.



“Leave your ego at home, they said. No truer words have been spoken,” she wrote on the photo-sharing platform while adding hashtags #newbeginnings and #skiing. She donned a yellow jacket with white pants and a safety helmet with glasses. (Check her video here) Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; here's how Nagarjuna handled his family crisis; read here

Her friends and fans started commenting and giving a shoutout to the actress. Fashion designer and Sam's bestie Kresha Bajaj said, “I think it’s time for you to move in with us now.” In her review, Samyukta Hegde called Samantha, “Superstar." Singer Sophie Choudhry wrote, “Woah! Amaze Sam.”

Samantha is definitely making her fans go green with envy with her Swiss holiday. Yesterday, she was in the news for deleting her separation post with Naga Chaitanya on social media. Her fan start wondering why? Some said they are reunited again, some said it otherwise. According to a media house, Samantha did it just to de-clutter stuff.