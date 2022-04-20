Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoying the wind breeze on the beachside

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh pens down the caption while mentioning her team along with some lovely pictures



Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of Bollywood's most accomplished actresses, who has consistently wowed audiences with her outstanding performances.



Recently the actress took her social media and shared some vivacious pictures from the beach and was seen exploring her beauty in the summer heat.

She pens down the caption while mentioning her team - "Photographer & creative director @bharat_rawail

Stylist: @lakshetamodgil

Hair: @hairstylist_jennny

Makeup: @tulsi5solanki

Hat: @myaraaindia , @elevate_promotions"

Fatima will be seen unfolding a new character in her upcoming movie 'Thar' opposite father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Also Read: Did Aishwarya Rai secretly check Abhishek Bachchan's phone; here's what she said