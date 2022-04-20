Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoying the wind breeze on the beachside

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh pens down the caption while mentioning her team along with some lovely pictures 
     

    Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of Bollywood's most accomplished actresses, who has consistently wowed audiences with her outstanding performances.
     

    Recently the actress took her social media and shared some vivacious pictures from the beach and was seen exploring her beauty in the summer heat.

    She pens down the caption while mentioning her team - "Photographer & creative director @bharat_rawail
    Stylist: @lakshetamodgil
    Hair: @hairstylist_jennny
    Makeup: @tulsi5solanki
    Hat: @myaraaindia , @elevate_promotions"

    Fatima will be seen unfolding a new character in her upcoming movie 'Thar' opposite father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Also Read: Did Aishwarya Rai secretly check Abhishek Bachchan's phone; here's what she said

    Other than 'Thar', Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in 'Modern love' and 'Sam Bahadur'. Also Read: Nimrat Kaur’s massive physical transformation will leave you impressed; see pics

