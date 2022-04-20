Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoying the wind breeze on the beachside
Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh pens down the caption while mentioning her team along with some lovely pictures
Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of Bollywood's most accomplished actresses, who has consistently wowed audiences with her outstanding performances.
Recently the actress took her social media and shared some vivacious pictures from the beach and was seen exploring her beauty in the summer heat.
She pens down the caption while mentioning her team - "Photographer & creative director @bharat_rawail
Stylist: @lakshetamodgil
Hair: @hairstylist_jennny
Makeup: @tulsi5solanki
Hat: @myaraaindia , @elevate_promotions"
