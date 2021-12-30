  • Facebook
    Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj falls into ‘Rajput’ trouble

    The Gurjar community in Rajasthan have threatened that they will not let Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to play in theatres if the makers don’t stop the use of ‘Rajput’ for Prithviraj.

    Akshay Kumar Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj falls into Rajput trouble
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 1:03 PM IST
    Akshay Kumar’s upcoming period drama film ‘Prithviraj’ has landed in a soup, much before its release. The Gurjar community of Rajasthan has warned the makers of the film that if they do not stop using ‘Rajput’ for Prithviraj, they would not allow the film to be screened in Rajasthan.

    The community has claimed that Prithviraj belonged to the Gurjar community and was not a Rajput. Therefore, they alleged that the film should portray him as a Gurjar. However, these claims from the community have been rejected by the Rajputs. According to Vijendra Singh Shaktawat, national spokesperson of Shri Karni Sena, Gurjars came from Gujarat. He claimed that Gurjars were earlier known as ‘gauchar’ who then became ‘Gujjar’ and then ‘Gurjar’, adding that the term is based on a place, and not on caste.

    A couple of days back, the Gurjar community members carried out a protest in Rajasthan’ Ajmer district for not depicting Prithviraj Chauhan as a Gurjar King. They said that if the correction is not made, they would not let the film release in theatres.

    Himmat Singh, head of the Gurjar community claimed that the movie is based on Chand Bardai’s ‘Prithviraj Raso’, as shown in the trailer. He said as per the researchers, it was written roughly 400 years ago by Chand Bardai, after the reign of Prithviraj Chauhan. He claimed that ‘Prithviraj Rao’ was a fictional epic written in the 16th century further adding that it has been written in Pringal language which is basically a mixture of Bajra and Rajasthani language.

    Himmat Singh further claimed that Pringal language used by the poet was not used during the reign of “Gurjar emperor Prithviraj Chauhan”; instead, the language used was Sanskrit.

    Furthermore, Himmat Singh also claimed that Rajput did not exist before the 13th century. He said that this claim was also accepted by the Rajput community based on the historical facts presented, after which the present-day members of the Rajput community started claiming themselves as ‘Kshatriyas’. Meanwhile, there has been no official word from the makers on the fresh controversy as of now.

