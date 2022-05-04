Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar

Sad news for all those awaiting the latest season of Karan Johar’s famous celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. After running six successful seasons of the chat show that gained massive traction with the Bollywood fans, the filmmaker announced that there will no longer be any other season of Koffee With Karan from now onwards.

Amidst the talks of a seventh season of the highly popular celebrity chat show, Karan Johar took to social media on Wednesday to confirm that there will no longer be any other season to his show.

This news comes as a shock to many Bollywood fans as it was one of the most-loved shows on Indian television. Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ provided Bollywood fans with a dose of juicy gossip, right through the horse’s mouth (actors revealing their own secrets).

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Karan Johar wrote: “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found a place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… - Karan Johar”

For all these years, Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’ saw many iconic moments. In fact, Kangana Ranaut’s famous ‘nepotism’ debate was also kick-started on Koffee With Karan when she appeared as the guest for the first and the last time.

It was this very show where Katrina Kaif had said that she wants to be paired with Vicky Kaushal in the real life. Also, when Kareena Kapoor had once appeared with Ranbir Kapoor on the show, she had called Katrina her ‘Bhabhi’, confirming Ranbir and Katrina’s relationship.

The show’s sixth season was telecasted from October 2018 to March 2019, with the last episode that went on air on March 17. In the sixth season, a hoard of celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Ishan Khatter, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Badshah, Diljit Dosanj, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others, had marked their appearances.

However, the highlight of the sixth season was the episode that featured Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. It was also the first episode of the season. When Deepika and Alia sat on the couch, they had several humourous moments including one where Alia burped and the other where Deepika accepted that out of the two (Alia and herself), she will be the one getting married first. The episode was aired on October 21, 2018, nearly a month before her marriage to Ranveer Singh.

With a total of six seasons, Koffee With Karan saw all the A-listers of the Hindi cinema appear as guests. From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and many others have sat on the famous couch, chit-chatting with Karan Johar. Actors from the young breed, including Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut on the show even before her first film was released, has been a part of it. The show also saw cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appear as guests as well.