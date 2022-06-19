Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    777 Charlie: It's RaksHIT Shetty; actor's movie smiles at box office in second week

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    In most centres, the second Saturday for 777 Charlie was on par with or even better than the first Saturday. 
     

    In its second week, 777 Charlie has become a blockbuster with exceptional grip. The movie held up remarkably well in the first week alone, and second-weekend holds are already astounding.
     

    Image: Still from the teaser

    The film has made Rs. 9 crores in the first two days of the second week and is on track to earn Rs. 15 to 16 crores for the whole weekend, representing a decline of less than 25% from the opening weekend.

    The following table lists the 777 Charlie movie's box office earnings in India: 
    Week One - Rs. 34.50 crores
    2nd Friday - Rs. 3.25 crores
    2nd Saturday - Rs. 5.75 crores
    Total - Rs. 43.50 crores

    777 Charlie made around Rs. 4 crores in Karnataka on its second Saturday, a decrease of less than 20% from the previous week. The state's total box office receipts now stand at Rs. 32 crores after nine days, are expected to surpass Rs. 37 crores by the end of the day today. 

    Image: Official film poster

    On Tuesday, Rs. 40 crores will be reached, and the total run may reach Rs. 60 crores. Unfortunately, the precise position will be challenging due to improper monitoring in the past, but it will undoubtedly rank among Sandalwood's top-earning films overall.

    Even outside Karnataka, the film is sustaining at extraordinarily, though collections aren't that high, especially the Hindi version. The Second Saturday for the film was par or better than the first Saturday in most centres.

    The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of 777 Charlie in India is as follows:
    Karnataka - Rs. 32.25 crores
    AP/TS - Rs. 3.85 crores
    Kerala - Rs. 2.40 crores
    Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.75 crores
    Rest of India - Rs. 3.25 crores
    Total - Rs. 43.50 crores
     

