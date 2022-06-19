Not just Salman Khan, Karan Johar was also once on Lawrence Bishnoi's hitlist

Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly had Karan Johar on his list of targets, and the group intended to extort Rs. 5 crores from the director.

Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly had Karan Johar on his list of targets, and the group intended to extort Rs. 5 crores from the director. After Salman Khan received a death threat, Lawrence reportedly had Karan on his hit list. According to rumours, Lawrence Bishnoi and his crew intended to extort Rs. 5 crores from Karan Johar. Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, a purported member of the gang, divulged this information.

During the police investigation, he informed them. According to reports, Kamble even disclosed that the group intended to use threats to extract money from the director.

He made a statement in which he said that he spoke with mobster Goldie Brar's brother Vikram Brar about services like Instagram and Signal. These assertions have not yet been validated, according to a senior police official.

According to police, who were reported by PTI, the purpose of the boasting and their admissions was to garner attention and obtain more extortion payments. Mahakal is a little fish, a police official informed PTI. He learned about Karan Johar from Vikram Brar. Why would Brar tell Mahakal, a foot soldier, this information? Brar wants to impress young people like Mahakal and gain more influence.

However, the police also revealed that Santosh Jadhav, who is accused of shooting Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Waala, was friendly with Siddhesh. The PTI article claims that Siddhesh revealed information on Sidhu's case and identified Santosh Jadhav and Nagnath Suryavanshi as participants in the singer's murder. A death threat was purportedly made against Salman and his father Salim Khan earlier, and their protection was quickly increased.