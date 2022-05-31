7 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra will be a must-watch

The trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and presented by SS Rajamouli, will be released on June 15.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji gave a big surprise to all the Brahmastra fans by announcing the trailer release date on Tuesday. The trio announced that Brahmastra’s trailer will finally be released on June 15, beginning the 100-day countdown to the film’s release. Ranbir, who was in Vizag with Rajamouli on Tuesday, received a grand welcome from his fans. With the big trailer release announcement, clearly, the makers have got the audience excited for Brahmastra, and therefore, are here seven reasons why we think Brahmastra will be a must-watch film upon its release.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: For all the Raliya fans, this will be for the first time that Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together as an on-screen couple. Brahmastra has proved to be a life-changing decision for Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. They met on the sets of the film, became friends, fell in love and eventually got married. The movie is equally special for their fans also for the same very same reasons. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt jets off for ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Ayan Mukerji’s dream project: After delivering superhit films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ayan took a very long break to work on his dream project, Brahmastra. This is the third film as a director, and also has Ranbir as the lead actor once again. Ayan, with his past projects, has proved that he is a new-age filmmaker who understands the needs and requirements of today’s young audience. And thus, when you see him taking such a long break to come up with a film like Brahmastra, you expect nothing but the best of everything from him. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt complete a month of their wedding, actress shares unseen pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s performance: Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in the film Shiva and Isha, what will also appeal to the audience is the strong presence of Amitabh Bachchan. We are sure that Big B will once again be able to impress the audience with his performance.

SS Rajamouli’s support: When filmmaker SS Rajamouli is on a project, there is nothing that can go wrong with it. After delivering numerous hits, especially the Baahubali franchise and the recently released RRR, Rajamouli has become a pan-India filmmaker who haa a streak of impressing the audience with his work. Even though the film is not directed by him, Rajamouli is associated with Brahmastra equally; he is presenting the film in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. With him onboard, all his fans, especially down South, will definitely not give this film a miss.

A stellar cast including Nagarjuna: Ayan Mukerji has successfully roped in a stellar cast including superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Actress Mouni Roy will also be seen in the film and expectations from her to deliver a good performance is equally high.

A visual treat: We bet Brahmastra’s script will be an intriguing one. Another thing we ascertain is the visual treat Ayan Mukerji will present with this movie. The VFX for Brahmastra has been done by the same company that did it for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and RRR. The motion poster of the film itself has been quite a visual treat, proving that the movie will leave the audience stunned with its visual effects.

