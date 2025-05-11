3 Dream Matches That Won’t Happen in John Cena’s Farewell Tour
John Cena's farewell tour is one of the most anticipated events in recent WWE history. Fans are hopeful for dream matches.
1. The Rock
The dream match that has taken over fans for more than a decade. A final battle between John Cena and The Rock won’t likely happen. Although they shared the ring at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock opted out of WrestleMania 41 and has not been active since.
With Hollywood obligations taking priority and no plans for another return, a third and final showdown between the two icons is highly unlikely during Cena’s last run.
2. Joe Hendry
TNA’s Joe Hendry has quickly become one of the most talked-about stars in pro wrestling, and a Cena match would elevate him further. Despite his growing fan base and WrestleMania 41 appearance against Randy Orton, Hendry isn’t a WWE regular.
Cena’s farewell schedule is limited, and WWE will likely prioritize in-house stars for high-profile matches. Hendry’s charisma might earn him a WWE future, but a bout with Cena now looks unlikely.
3. Bronson Reed
Bronson Reed was gaining momentum as WWE's next powerhouse, but his rise was halted due to an ankle injury suffered at Survivor Series 2024. While Reed has expressed interest in facing Cena, the timeline doesn't line up.
He's not expected back until late 2025, by which point Cena’s tour could be wrapping up. Unless WWE drastically extends Cena’s schedule, this clash of strength and legacy remains a long shot.