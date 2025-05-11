Image Credit : Getty

The dream match that has taken over fans for more than a decade. A final battle between John Cena and The Rock won’t likely happen. Although they shared the ring at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock opted out of WrestleMania 41 and has not been active since.

With Hollywood obligations taking priority and no plans for another return, a third and final showdown between the two icons is highly unlikely during Cena’s last run.