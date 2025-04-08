user
(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur channels inner 'swarg se utri' apsara avatar; Check her style tips here

Mrunal Thakur channels an ethereal 'apsara' look in her latest photoshoot. Check out her styling tips to recreate this divine and graceful avatar effortlessly.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Mrunal Thakur, the talented actress, is known not only for her acting skills but also for her stunning beauty and graceful figure. Her radiant features and effortless elegance make her stand out in any crowd, often capturing the spotlight with her charm.

 

article_image2

Mrunal’s striking beauty is highlighted by her well-balanced figure. Whether in traditional attire or contemporary fashion, she carries each look with grace, blending femininity and strength seamlessly. Her poise is truly captivating.

 


article_image3

In her latest photoshoot, Mrunal channels an 'apsara' or divine celestial being look, resembling an ethereal beauty straight out of a mythological tale. Her glow and elegance give her a timeless aura.

article_image4

Styling Tips to Steal Mrunal’s Apsara-Inspired Look

Go for Soft, Flowing Fabrics: To recreate Mrunal’s apsara-inspired look, opt for soft, flowing fabrics like chiffon, silk, or georgette. These materials add an ethereal quality to any outfit, giving you a heavenly vibe.

Elegant Hair Styles: Mrunal’s hair was styled in soft waves, giving her a relaxed yet graceful appearance. Loose curls or a soft bun can enhance the elegance and highlight your face beautifully.

ALSO READ: Wamiqa Gabbi's 7 Chic Hairstyles for College Girls

 

article_image5

Subtle Makeup for a Radiant Glow: Mrunal’s makeup was kept light and dewy, focusing on natural beauty. A fresh, glowing complexion with a hint of highlighter on the cheekbones will give you that luminous, divine look.

Choose Delicate Jewelry: For an apsara-inspired look, choose delicate and minimalistic jewelry. Think fine, dainty earrings, a subtle necklace, or a statement maang tikka to add an enchanting touch.

ALSO READ: Hania Aamir's Sharara Kurta: Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration

 

article_image6

Pastels and Light Hues: Mrunal’s wardrobe was dominated by soft, pastel colors, perfect for embodying an apsara’s gentle yet powerful vibe. Opt for shades like ivory, blush pink, or soft lavender to achieve a similar effect.

Confidence is Key: Above all, Mrunal’s charm comes from her confidence. Embrace the elegance of your own body and carry each outfit with self-assurance and grace, just like the actress herself.

ALSO READ: Samantha Inspired Sarees: Simple to Stunning Looks for You

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
