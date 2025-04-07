Hania Aamir's Sharara Kurta: Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration

Lifestyle
Hania wore a Pakistani sharara kurta set at the wedding function. The design, color, and style are very popular with fans. Let's take inspiration from Hania's look.
Hania wore a beige short kurta in her Pakistani outfit, with a round neckline and heavy floral embroidery, giving the kurta a royal look. It's perfect for wedding festivities.
The neckline, chest, and hemline of the kurta are beautifully decorated with zardozi, gota patti, and pearl work. These traditional embroidery works give the outfit a royal look.
Hania has paired the beautiful and heavy kurta with a pink flared sharara. Brocade zari work has been done on the entire length of the sharara.
Hania has completed the sharara and kurta with a matching dupatta. This dupatta features golden zari, gota patti, and work, which has been beautifully carried with the suit.
Hania wore royal Meenakari earrings and a gold-diamond ring with the sharara. Speaking of hairstyle, Hania Aamir has braided her hair to give her outfit a royal touch.
