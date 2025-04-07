Lifestyle

Hania Aamir's Sharara Kurta: Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration

Pakistani Sharara Set with Heavy Work

Hania wore a Pakistani sharara kurta set at the wedding function. The design, color, and style are very popular with fans. Let's take inspiration from Hania's look.

Sharara Set Design

Hania wore a beige short kurta in her Pakistani outfit, with a round neckline and heavy floral embroidery, giving the kurta a royal look. It's perfect for wedding festivities.

Zardozi, Gota Patti, and Pearl Work on the Kurta

The neckline, chest, and hemline of the kurta are beautifully decorated with zardozi, gota patti, and pearl work. These traditional embroidery works give the outfit a royal look.

Brocade Zari Sharara

Hania has paired the beautiful and heavy kurta with a pink flared sharara. Brocade zari work has been done on the entire length of the sharara.

Matching Dupatta Design

Hania has completed the sharara and kurta with a matching dupatta. This dupatta features golden zari, gota patti, and work, which has been beautifully carried with the suit.

Jewelry and Hairstyle

Hania wore royal Meenakari earrings and a gold-diamond ring with the sharara. Speaking of hairstyle, Hania Aamir has braided her hair to give her outfit a royal touch.

