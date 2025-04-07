Wamiqa Gabbi's 7 Chic Hairstyles for College Girls

Lifestyle
Instead of open hair at a college party or function, create a Wamiqa-like braid. This hairstyle has become a celebrity favorite.
The half ponytail is perfect for casual outings. Create a half pony with a side or middle parting and leave your hair open. Then curl it layer by layer.
Whether it's a casual or traditional look, a braid gives a very decent look. If you like to experiment with your look, try a classy fishtail hairstyle. It will enhance your look.
College girls can also create this type of sober wavy curl hairstyle, which will give a very sizzling look. It will perfectly match every type of outfit.
When it comes to a cool look, nothing is better than a bun. You too can create a high bun hairstyle like Wamiqa and then keep it simple.
If you are carrying a gown or a western dress, try this for matching purposes. Such a ribbon ponytail hairstyle will give you a Barbie doll look.
You can get a vintage and simple look with a saree or suit. This type of gajra messy bun hairstyle will always look perfect. It will also be very easy for you to create.
