    'Environment Day' is on June 5, trolls remind Urfi Javed after style icon shocks in eco-friendly blue blazer

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style icon who wowed all fans with the quirky and searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot pictures last month wore a risque and eco-friendly dark-blue blazer pants outfit to prove her love for plants.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed wore a gutsy and eco-friendly dark-blue blazer pants outfit with eco-friendly green grass pattern work to prove her love for plants and the environment. No doubt Urfi Javed has become the favorite fashion icon and muse for the biggest of Indian fashion designers to launch their couture. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi has uploaded a new video on her official Instagram handle where she surprised her fans by donning dark blue blazer pants with green environment-friendly grassy pattern detailing work on the pants and sleeves of her blazer.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed wore a gutsy and eco-friendly dark-blue blazer pants outfit with eco-friendly green grass pattern work to prove her love for plants and the environment. Pants also have green grass pattern work on the thighs side.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Shocking her fans, Urfi Javed has ramped up the tones and trending looks by donning dark blue blazer pants with green environment-friendly grassy pattern detailing work on the pants and sleeves of her blazer.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looked stunning and gave a dose of allure and sensuality in her risque dark blue blazer pants with green environment-friendly grassy pattern detailing work on the pants and sleeves of her blazer.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed walks the talk with her racy, daring dark blue blazer pants with a green environment-friendly grassy pattern that proves her love for plants. She looks irresistible in this quirky DIY outfit.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi has opted for a makeup look with elongated lashes, nude peach lip color, and dark brown high-pointed stilettos to make her unconventional dark blue blazer pants with green environment-friendly grassy pattern ensemble look more racy and gutsy.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's DIY and hot dark blue blazer pants with green environment-friendly grassy pattern ensemble outfit is a creative concept that mixes bold and style. Fans gave mixed reactions in the comments section of the outfit look on her Instagram. "Kitna Hara bhara maahol h," a fan said. "Kitni achi dress h, es p to judge mt kro bhai, bksh do," a fan added. "Ek kadam environment ki trf," another fan shared. "Sardi me kumm kapde the garmi me jada kyun phenliye," a fan said.

