BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rahul & co survive Mehidy scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved

BAN vs IND 2022-23: India received a tough fightback from Bangladesh on Day 4 of the final Dhaka Test on Sunday. However, despite an early Mehidy Hasan scare on the day, the visitors ensured a clean sweep, leaving fans relieved.

The Bangladeshis are no longer a side who give up easily, precisely in the second and final Test against the Indians at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. On Day 4 on Sunday, the Indians needed around 100 runs to get the job done, with six wickets in hand. However, off-spinner Mehidy Hasan's fifer did put them under pressure. However, Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) held their nerves to see India through, ensuring a three-wicket win, which also turned out to be its narrowest win against the side. Meanwhile, the fans were relieved by the victory, as KL Rahul and co ensured another clean sweep against Bangladesh. Also, the latter is yet to win a Test match against the visitors.

It all began when Shakib Al Hasan and co opted to bat, as they could manage 227, with Mominul Haque scoring 84, while pacer Umesh Yadav bagged four. As for India, it scored 314, with Rishabh Pant and Iyer scoring 93 and 97, respectively, while spinners Shakib and Mehidy scalped four each.

In the second innings, the Bangladeshis managed 231, as Litton Das played a watchful knock of 73, while leg-spinner Axar Patel grabbed three. However, chasing 145 on Day 3, the Indians struggled at 45/4. Day 4 did not start on a good note either for the visitors, as Shakib trapped night-watchman Jaydev Unadkat (13) leg-before at 56, followed by Pant (9) and Axar (34) off Mehidy by 74.

Nevertheless, Iyer and Ashwin ensured that India would not go down without a fight, as the two played the initial 30 mins on a subdued note, refraining from attacking Mehidy. Later, as the initial turn on the track wore off, the duo opened up and began attacking both pacers and spinners, eventually securing a three-wicket success. Also, Iyer-Ashwin's unbeaten 71-run stand was the second-highest eighth-wicket partnership for India in the final innings.

Brief scores: BAN 227 & 231 (Zakir- 51, Litton- 73; Axar- 3/68) lost to IND 314 & 145/7 (Ashwin- 42*; Mehidy- 5/63) by three wickets.