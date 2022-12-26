Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cricket Australia's top men's test honour named in tribute to Shane Warne

    Shane Warne's death this year was one of the most shocking moments in cricket history. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has paid tribute to him by naming its top men's Test honour under his name.

    Cricket Australia CA top men's test honour named in tribute to Shane Warne-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    Legendary former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne bid farewell to the world on a shocking note when he passed away earlier this year while holidaying in Thailand due to a cardiac arrest. The news plunged the cricketing fraternity across the globe into gloominess. As tributes flowed in from across the cricketing world, before the year's conclusion, Cricket Australia (CA) decided to dedicate another tribute to him by naming its top men's Test honour in his name. On Monday, the CA and Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) paid homage to his legacy by hosting the first Boxing Day Test at his honoured venue of, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between Australia and South Africa.

    CA also announced that its annual men's Test Player of the Year award would be named after Warne. The annual award is given on the night of Australia's famous Allan Border medal ceremony. The latter is handed to Australia's best men's international cricketer across formats, alongside the Belinda Clark medal for women.

    ALSO READ: TEAM INDIA - KL RAHUL'S TECHNIQUE, RATIONAL SELECTION CALLS ARE NEED OF THE HOUR

    Warne won the men's Test Player of the Year award in 2006, as he became one of the spin greats, grasping 708 wickets in 145 Tests. On occasion, CA CEO Nick Hockley expressed, "As one of Australia's all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane's extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity."

    During the pre-contest ceremony on Monday, both sides honoured Warne by donning white floppy hats while walking out for their respective national anthems. Also, the fans were encouraged to wear similar hats and zinc creams to mark respect for him. It is the maiden Test played in the MCG since his passing. Also, a stand was named in his honour after his death. While his career highlights package was played on the giant screen, his name and number were outlined on the outfield for this Test match.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Team India: KL Rahul technique, rational selection calls are need of the hour-ayh

    Team India: KL Rahul's technique, rational selection calls are need of the hour

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: It was the right decision to exclude Kuldeep Yadav - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'It was the right decision to exclude Kuldeep Yadav' - KL Rahul

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23,Dhaka/2nd Test: KL Rahul and co survive Mehidy Hasan scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rahul & co survive Mehidy scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul faces T20I axe as Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to select squad-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul may be dropped from T20I squad, say BCCI sources

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test: Siraj believes India need just one set batter to clinch victory in Mirpur snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Siraj believes India need just one set batter to clinch victory in Mirpur

    Recent Stories

    Team India: KL Rahul technique, rational selection calls are need of the hour-ayh

    Team India: KL Rahul's technique, rational selection calls are need of the hour

    PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details AJR

    PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details

    Tunisha Sharma Post-Mortem Report: Death was by suffocation after hanging, nixes pregnancy rumour RBA

    Tunisha Sharma Post-Mortem Report: Death was by suffocation after hanging, nixes pregnancy rumour-Report

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrates white Christmas with family in Switzerland RBA

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrates white Christmas with family in Switzerland

    Savage US blizzard leaves over 30 dead, many suffer power outages, travel snarls; check details AJR

    Savage US blizzard leaves over 30 dead, many suffer power outages, travel snarls; check details

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon