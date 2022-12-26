Cricket Australia's top men's test honour named in tribute to Shane Warne

Shane Warne's death this year was one of the most shocking moments in cricket history. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has paid tribute to him by naming its top men's Test honour under his name.

Legendary former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne bid farewell to the world on a shocking note when he passed away earlier this year while holidaying in Thailand due to a cardiac arrest. The news plunged the cricketing fraternity across the globe into gloominess. As tributes flowed in from across the cricketing world, before the year's conclusion, Cricket Australia (CA) decided to dedicate another tribute to him by naming its top men's Test honour in his name. On Monday, the CA and Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) paid homage to his legacy by hosting the first Boxing Day Test at his honoured venue of, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between Australia and South Africa.

CA also announced that its annual men's Test Player of the Year award would be named after Warne. The annual award is given on the night of Australia's famous Allan Border medal ceremony. The latter is handed to Australia's best men's international cricketer across formats, alongside the Belinda Clark medal for women.

Warne won the men's Test Player of the Year award in 2006, as he became one of the spin greats, grasping 708 wickets in 145 Tests. On occasion, CA CEO Nick Hockley expressed, "As one of Australia's all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane's extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity."

During the pre-contest ceremony on Monday, both sides honoured Warne by donning white floppy hats while walking out for their respective national anthems. Also, the fans were encouraged to wear similar hats and zinc creams to mark respect for him. It is the maiden Test played in the MCG since his passing. Also, a stand was named in his honour after his death. While his career highlights package was played on the giant screen, his name and number were outlined on the outfield for this Test match.