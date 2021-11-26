While India sweats it out in Kanpur Test against New Zealand, here's what Virat Kohli is up to (See pictures)

India is sweating it out against New Zealand in the opening Test in Kanpur. While Virat Kohli is not playing the Test, here's what he is up to.

Team India is having an intense outing against New Zealand in the opening Test of the two-Test series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. However, the Indian team is not being led by regular skipper Virat Kohli, while Ajinkya Rahane has donned the captain's armband, at least for the first Test.

In case you are wondering as to why is Kohli not playing this Test, he has opted out and decided to rest after staying in bubbles for a prolonged period since March this year. Also, with the all-important South Africa tour coming up, this break would prove to be vital for him, as he would look to stay fresh, both physically and mentally. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - These milestones can be achieved during the Test series

At the same time, he would aim at leading India to its first-ever Test series win on South African soil. Therefore, it has left fans wondering as to what he is up to. Well, on Friday, he was spotted at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra. While it is unclear what he was there precisely for, it could be for one of his commercial shoots or to give company to his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, in one of her shoots.

However, Kohli is already sweating it out with some training sessions at Cricket Club of India's (CCI) Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. But, he is not getting overboard with his training, as he is using this break mainly to spend time with his family, including his wife and ten-month-old daughter Vamika. ALSO WATCH: RCB's new music video featuring Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and more will stump you