India vs New Zealand 2021-22: These milestones can be achieved during the Test series

It would be an intense two-Test series between India and New Zealand. The opening Test is on Thursday at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, while the second and final Test will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3. Meanwhile, there are a few milestones that can be attained as we take a look.

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane has some tasks to do with the bat, while his recent form has been unstable. However, he can achieve a milestone outside his batting on the field, as he is just three catches away from registering 100 catches in the format, while he would become the sixth Indian to do so. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two

Tim Southee

Pacer Southee has bowled 2,981 overs in Test cricket. If he manages to bowl 19 more overs, he will become the third Kiwi player to have bowled 3,000 overs in the format after Daniel Vettori and Richard Hadlee. Overall, he would be the 30th.

Mohammed Shami

Seamer Shami is not playing the first Test but could be included for the second Test. Also, if he does play it and manages to take five wickets, he would be claiming his 200th wicket in the format, thus becoming the 11th Indian to reach the milestone. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Shreyas Iyer to make his debut in Kanpur Test, confirms Ajinkya Rahane

Rishabh Pant

Pant is also not playing the opening Test. But, he would need three more dismissals to register his 100th in the format if he plays the second. At the same time, he would become the sixth Indian to do so after MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha.