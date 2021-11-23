RCB's new music video featuring Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and more will stump you (WATCH)

Royal Challengers Bangalore is yet to win the IPL title. However, it possesses a broad fan base, as it has produced a new music video featuring Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and more to cheer the fans.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) title has eluded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to date. However, the one thing that has not eluded it ever since its inception is its vast fan base, which keeps escalating with each passing season. Consequently, the franchise does its best to keep hold of its fan base in the best possible way.

RCB received a couple of setbacks last season after Virat Kohli decided to step down as the side’s skipper. Also, it would not have the services of explosive South Africa batter AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from professional cricket last week. As it looks to bolster its squad with new superstars during the IPL 2022 mega auction, it is already doing its job to keep its fan base engaged for the next season.

ALSO SEE: A 'purr'fect visitor surprises Virat Kohli during practice session at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium

RCB shared its new music video. The video involves some of the reigning cricketers of the franchise, including Kohli, de Villiers, along with Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal. The cricketers featured in the video could be the possible ones that the franchise would retain for IPL 2022. Interestingly, Chahal’s dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, was the choreographer for this. Watch the video below:

RCB shared the video on its social media handles, captioned, “Never Give Up. Don’t Back Down. Keep Hustling! Celebrating togetherness and the #PlayBold spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Special thanks to all our players who give their 100 per cent every time they step onto the field wearing the RCB colours.”

ALSO WATCH: AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records

The video was also shared by Chahal and Dhanshree on their social media handles. While Chahal captioned it, "Never Give Up. Don’t Back Down. Keep Hustling. Had so much fun being part of this music video choreographed and directed by my love @dhanashree9 for my other love @royalchallengersbangalore", Dhanashree wrote, "Super excited to finally share the RCB music video with all of you. 🤩 This is my dream project, the best of 2021. To work with these legends who are so sincere in everything that they do, and not just cricket, it was a life lesson for me. I felt blessed for the opportunity and I thank all the cricketers and the @royalchallengersbangalore management with all my heart. 😇❤️"