Virat Kohli eyes Don Bradman's record: Will Indian batting icon break 76-year-old Test feat in Adelaide?

Virat Kohli is on the verge of equalling Don Bradman's record of most international centuries in a visiting country, with 10 centuries in Australia ahead of the Adelaide Test.

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of equalling or breaking an iconic record held by cricket legend Don Bradman when India faces Australia in the upcoming Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6. Bradman currently holds the record for most international centuries in a visiting country, with 11 centuries scored in 19 matches in England between 1930 and 1948. Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: What lies ahead for Indian spin duo Ashwin and Jadeja in remainder of the series?

Kohli, who has been a formidable force in Australian conditions, stands at 10 centuries from 43 matches played in Australia since 2011. His remarkable tally sees him just one century away from matching Bradman’s historic feat. Kohli’s prolific run in Australia includes a high score of 169, achieved at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2014. The list of batters with the most centuries in a visiting country is a who's who of cricketing greats. Jack Hobbs, who played for England, is third on the list with 9 centuries in Australia, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (9 centuries in Sri Lanka), Sir Vivian Richards (8 centuries in England), and Sunil Gavaskar (7 centuries in the West Indies).

Kohli’s record in Australia is impressive, with 2710 runs in 43 matches at an average of 54.20, which includes 10 centuries and 13 half-centuries. His consistency in the challenging Australian conditions is a testament to his adaptability and technique.

Kohli’s recent performance in the opening Test at the Perth Stadium further highlighted his importance to the Indian team. Despite a rare failure in the first innings where he was dismissed for just five by Josh Hazlewood, Kohli bounced back in style in the second innings. He played an unbeaten knock of 100 off 143 balls, guiding India to a daunting target of 534 for Australia. Kohli’s knock, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes, helped India bowl Australia out for 238 and secure a commanding position in the match.

In the aftermath of his century, Kohli credited his wife, Anushka Sharma, for being a pillar of support throughout his cricketing journey. “I take pride in performing for my country. The fact that she is here makes it even more special for me. Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes. What goes on in the head when you don’t play as well or make a few mistakes. I just want to contribute to the team’s cause,” Kohli said. Also read: IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Pujara backs Bumrah as long-term captain candidate for India, calls him 'team man'

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series now at a crucial juncture, Kohli will be eager to continue his rich vein of form and help India take a 2-0 lead against Australia in the Adelaide Test. As Kohli edges closer to Bradman’s record, all eyes will be on him as he seeks to make history.

